How Does Adding Epigenetic Drug to Standard Chemotherapy Work?

Patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma with T-follicular helper phenotype (PTCL-TFH) when administered four-drug chemotherapy regimen known as CHOP with another drug called azaciditine had their cancer go into remission, revealed clinical trial results published in Blood.



The clinical trial included 17 patients with a type of blood cancer called peripheral T-cell lymphoma with T-follicular helper phenotype (PTCL-TFH), also known as angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. Fifteen of them (88.2 percent) had complete responses after a several-month course of treatment, Patients with PTCL-TFH have tumors that typically bear excessive clusters of gene-silencing marks called methylations on their DNA—marks that azacitidine removes.