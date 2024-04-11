About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Hospital Sinks: Prime Spot for Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 11 2024 11:44 PM

A study revealed that the risk of spreading multidrug-resistant bacteria is most pronounced in hospital sinks. These conclusions stem from an investigation into a multispecies outbreak of the superbug carbapenemase-producing Enterobacterales (CPE), which occurred in a pediatric ward at the Toho University Omori Medical Center in Tokyo in 2017. (1 Trusted Source
Outbreak of multispecies carbapenemase-producing Enterobacterales associated with pediatric ward sinks: IncM1 plasmids act as vehicles for cross-species transmission

Go to source)

Outbreak Investigation: Tracing the Spread of CPE in a Pediatric Ward

In the paper, published in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the team detailed that the first case of CPE was detected in a one-year-old boy hospitalized with cardiac disease in June 2016. Nine months later in March 2017, a 15-year-old boy became the second to be infected with the deadly superbug. Subsequently, the outbreak spread to 19 pediatric patients. On investigation, 9 sinks were identified to be contaminated with CPE. Of these, 6 were from hospital rooms with CPE-positive patients, and 3 from a nurse centre, a waste room, and an ice machine. Genomic analysis identified bacterial strains such as “Klebsiella variicola, Klebsiella quasipneumoniae, and Escherichia coli.”

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.
Further, DNA sequences showed that the resistance mechanism could have been passed from one bacterial species to another within the hospital, the team said.

“The discovery of the same bacterial species in sinks in adjoining rooms indicates that pathogen transmission may be possible from one sink to another via the drains and connected plumbing,” the team said.

Preventive measures included recommending hand disinfection after using sinks, introducing disposable tools for cleaning sinks, prohibiting mouth-washing with sink water, enacting disinfection and drying procedures for any items exposed to sink water, and more. The outbreak was finally controlled in October 2017.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.
“After months of intense infection control protocols, we were at last able to declare an end to this outbreak,” said Sadako Yoshizawa, Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at Toho University. “Our experience highlights the importance of focusing on sinks and other water-related areas in hospital wards, as these are critical for CPE transmission and therefore major fronts in the fight against antibiotic resistance,” Yoshizawa added.

Reference:
  1. Outbreak of multispecies carbapenemase-producing Enterobacterales associated with pediatric ward sinks: IncM1 plasmids act as vehicles for cross-species transmission - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0196655324001019)
Source-IANS
Scientists Forge New Antibiotics Targeting Hospital Superbugs
Scientists Forge New Antibiotics Targeting Hospital Superbugs
Scientists have formulated a promising antibiotic candidate to confront a hospital-acquired superbug.
Pets and Superbugs: Crucial Findings from UK-Portuguese Study
Pets and Superbugs: Crucial Findings from UK-Portuguese Study
Transmission of antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" between pets and their owners has been discovered in a UK-Portuguese study.


