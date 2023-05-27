AI Unleashes Antibiotic to Wipe Away Drug-Resistant Bacteria

MIT and McMaster University researchers have utilized an artificial intelligence algorithm to identify a new antibiotic that has the potential to eliminate drug-resistant bacteria responsible for various diseases.



This breakthrough could be particularly beneficial in combating Acinetobacter baumannii, a type of bacteria commonly found in hospitals and known to cause pneumonia, meningitis, and other dangerous infections. In regions like Iraq and Afghanistan, it is a major source of infection among wounded soldiers.

