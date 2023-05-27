Silent Sleepers: Decoding the Mystery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Highlights:
- A recent study analyzed the brain stems of 70 newborns who died between 2004 and 2011 and found consistent abnormalities in the serotonin 2A/C receptor
- This receptor plays a role in promoting alertness and autoresuscitation during sleep, protecting brain oxygen levels
- The findings suggest that a biological defect in some infants makes them vulnerable to SIDS under specific conditions
Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) occurs when the death of an otherwise healthy newborn before its first birthday goes unanswered despite extensive inquiry. Infants seem to die most often when they are sleeping.
While it is uncommon, it is the top cause of post-neonatal infant death in the United States today.
Despite the early success of national public health programs in the 1990s in the United States promoting safer sleep environments and healthier sleep positions in newborns rates of cases have remained stable over the previous three decades (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The factors contributing to the risk of sudden infant death syndrome
Go to source).
The tissue was obtained from the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office and was tied to newborn fatalities between 2004 and 2011. The brain stems of 70 newborns who died during the study period were examined and analyzed for consistent abnormalities.
They discover that the serotonin 2A/C receptor is changed in cases of sudden newborn death versus control cases of infant deaths. Previous rodent research has revealed that 2A/C receptor signaling promotes alertness and autoresuscitation, hence protecting brain oxygen levels while sleeping.
This new study backs up the theory that a biological defect in some children leaves them prone to mortality under specific conditions.
"Although we have identified abnormalities in the serotonin 2A/C receptor in SIDS, the relationship between the abnormalities and cause of death remains unknown. Much work remains in determining the consequence of abnormalities in this receptor in the context of a larger network of serotonin and non-serotonin receptors that protect vital functions in cardiac and respiratory control when challenged. Currently, we have no means to identify infants with biological abnormalities in the serotonergic system. Thus, adherence to safe-sleep practices remains critical."
Biological Abnormalities and Sudden Infant Death SyndromeThe researchers here contend that the condition known as sudden infant death syndrome occurs when three events happen at the same time: a child is in a crucial stage of cardiorespiratory development in their first year, the child is exposed to an external stressor such as lying down position of sleep or sharing a bed, and the child exhibits a biological abnormality that makes them susceptible to breathing challenges while sleeping.
Serotonin Receptor Abnormalities and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome"The work presented builds upon previous work by our laboratory and others showing abnormalities in the serotonergic system of some SIDS infants," said the paper's lead author, Robin Haynes.
