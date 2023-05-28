Addressing Worldwide Disparities in Liver Cirrhosis Mortality

- Study reveals significantly higher mortality rates from cirrhosis in lower-income countries due to limited access to diagnostic and therapeutic resources
- Cirrhosis patients in lower-income countries face a higher prevalence of gastrointestinal bleeding and hepatitis B flare or infection, reflecting a lack of outpatient care and personal financial resources
- Public policy changes and prioritizing disease prevention can help address disparities, enhance clinical outcomes, and save lives affected by advanced liver disease
New findings are shedding light on the disparities in mortality rates from late-stage liver disease, also known as cirrhosis, on a global scale. A recent study published in Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology has revealed that the risk of death for hospitalized cirrhosis patients is significantly higher in lower or lower-middle-income countries compared to high-income countries (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Global disparities in mortality and liver transplantation in hospitalised patients with cirrhosis: a prospective cohort study for the CLEARED Consortium
Go to source). This disparity is primarily due to limited access to diagnostic and therapeutic resources in these countries.
Stark Reality of Liver Cirrhosis Mortality and the Urgency for Equitable CareChronic inflammation of the liver, often caused by obesity, excessive alcohol use, viral hepatitis, or a combination of factors, leads to liver disease. Over time, this inflammation can result in severe scarring, known as cirrhosis, which impairs liver function and can ultimately lead to liver failure. Liver disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, currently accounting for 2 million deaths annually, with projections indicating even higher mortality rates in the future.
To investigate the variations in death risk from cirrhosis across countries and understand the underlying factors contributing to these inequities, researchers, including Bajaj and Ashok K. Choudhury, M.D., a hepatologist and professor at the Institute for Liver and Biliary Sciences in India, collaborated with experts from around the globe. This collaborative research group, known as the Chronic Liver Disease Evolution And Registry for Events and Decompensation (CLEARED) Consortium, aimed to provide a comprehensive analysis of cirrhosis mortality from a global perspective.
"These results are very shocking and sobering. We did not anticipate such a wide disparity in cirrhosis mortality, but it shows that globally we are not on a level playing field when it comes to addressing advanced liver disease," commented Bajaj, the lead author of the study.
Overcoming Disparities in Liver Cirrhosis Care and Saving LivesThe study also shed light on the global differences in medical resources that contribute to the divergence in mortality rates. The data indicated that cirrhosis patients in lower-income countries had limited access to affordable diagnostics, medications, therapies, intensive care units (ICUs), and liver transplants during hospitalization. Additionally, these patients were more likely to be hospitalized at advanced stages of the disease and had a higher prevalence of preventable conditions such as gastrointestinal bleeding and hepatitis B flare or infection. These findings suggest a lack of outpatient care and personal financial resources for patients in lower-income countries.
Bajaj emphasized the importance of initiating patient care for cirrhosis before hospitalization is necessary, emphasizing the significance of recognition, access to care, and affordability of treatment in preventing avoidable hospitalizations.
Addressing this issue requires public policy changes implemented by local governments to promote preventive healthcare and increase access to essential resources. Even incremental improvements in these areas can significantly enhance clinical outcomes for cirrhosis patients.
"While the current situation may seem daunting, given the rising prevalence of chronic health issues like diabetes, obesity, and alcohol use disorder that contribute to liver disease globally, there are steps we can take to change the course and save more lives. Raising awareness of these issues and prioritizing disease prevention are the foundation for meaningful change," added Bajaj.
Reference :
- Global disparities in mortality and liver transplantation in hospitalised patients with cirrhosis: a prospective cohort study for the CLEARED Consortium - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37230109/)
