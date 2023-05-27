About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Prediabetes, Diabetes, and Dementia: The Intricate Web Unveiled
Advertisement

Prediabetes, Diabetes, and Dementia: The Intricate Web Unveiled

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Prediabetes itself does not directly increase the risk of dementia, but the subsequent development of type 2 diabetes is associated with a higher risk
  • The age at which individuals progress to type 2 diabetes is a crucial factor in determining the risk of developing dementia, with earlier onset of diabetes correlating to a higher risk
  • Preventing or delaying the progression from prediabetes to diabetes through early intervention and lifestyle modifications can significantly reduce the future burden of dementia

A connection between type 2 diabetes (T2D) and the development of dementia later in life has been suggested by a recent study published in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (1 Trusted Source
Study shows dementia risk increases the younger a person develops diabetes

Go to source). The research, conducted by PhD student Jiaqi Hu, Professor Elizabeth Selvin, and their colleagues from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, USA, focused on exploring the association between prediabetes and dementia risk.

Link Between Prediabetes and Dementia Risk

Prediabetes is an intermediate stage characterized by elevated blood sugar levels that have not yet crossed the threshold for a diabetes diagnosis. Individuals with prediabetes face a heightened risk of progressing to full-blown diabetes, making it a critical stage to monitor. The study aimed to determine whether prediabetes independently increased the risk of developing dementia, a debilitating condition affecting cognitive function.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
Advertisement

Prediabetes, Diabetes, and Dementia: The Intricate Web Unveiled

To investigate the potential risks associated with prediabetes and dementia, the researchers analyzed data from participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study. The study initially enrolled individuals aged 45 to 64 from four different counties in the United States. The cognitive function assessments included multiple tests conducted at various time points, starting from 1990 to 1992 up until 2011 to 2013. The researchers also considered the participants' glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels, which indicate blood sugar control.

Does the Age of Diabetes Onset Play a Key Role in Dementia Risk?

Among the 11,656 participants without diabetes at the beginning of the study, 20% had prediabetes. After accounting for the development of diabetes during the follow-up period, the researchers did not find a statistically significant association between prediabetes and dementia. However, they did discover that the age at which individuals progressed to type 2 diabetes had a significant impact on dementia risk. The study revealed that those who developed diabetes before the age of 60 had a threefold increased risk of dementia. For those diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 69, the risk decreased to 73%. Individuals who developed diabetes between 70 and 79 faced a 23% increased risk, while no association was observed in those aged 80 or older.

Based on their findings, the researchers concluded that prediabetes itself is not directly associated with an increased risk of dementia. However, the development of diabetes explains the link between prediabetes and dementia risk. They emphasize that the age at which individuals progress to type 2 diabetes plays a crucial role in determining the risk of developing dementia.

Preventing Prediabetes Progression: A Key Strategy to Reduce Dementia Burden

The authors suggest that preventing or delaying the progression from prediabetes to diabetes could significantly reduce the future burden of dementia. By focusing on early intervention and lifestyle modifications to prevent the onset of diabetes, healthcare professionals may be able to mitigate the risk of dementia in later life.
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
Advertisement

Reducing the global prevalence of prediabetes and diabetes is a vital public health goal. Efforts should be directed toward promoting healthy lifestyles, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet, weight management, and routine screenings for diabetes risk factors. Early identification and management of prediabetes can provide individuals with an opportunity to make meaningful changes to their lifestyle, potentially preventing or delaying the development of type 2 diabetes and reducing the associated risk of dementia.

In conclusion, this study highlights the significance of understanding the relationship between prediabetes, diabetes, and dementia. By addressing prediabetes and preventing its progression to diabetes, healthcare providers can make a substantial impact on reducing the future burden of dementia. Future research may delve deeper into interventions and strategies to halt the progression from prediabetes to diabetes, ultimately contributing to healthier aging and improved cognitive health.

Reference :
  1. Study shows dementia risk increases the younger a person develops diabetes - (https:www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/990073)
Source: Medindia
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Diabetes - Foot Care
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Health Watch

Empathy in Action: World MS Day Transforms Lives With Compassion

Empathy in Action: World MS Day Transforms Lives With Compassion

World MS Day, is a global movement that ignites awareness, inspires hope, and celebrates the indomitable spirit of those affected by this complex condition.
Irregular Periods can Put Your Heart at Risk

Irregular Periods can Put Your Heart at Risk

Irregular menstrual cycles can significantly increase the risk of heart disease in women.
Stem Cells in Your Stomach can be the Key to Treating Diabetes

Stem Cells in Your Stomach can be the Key to Treating Diabetes

A recent study shows that treating diabetes with stem cells from the human stomach may not be too far off.
Power of Physical Activity in Preventing Anxiety and Depression

Power of Physical Activity in Preventing Anxiety and Depression

Discover the power of physical activity in preventing anxiety and depression. Incorporating exercise into your routine can improve mental well-being.
Debunking the Myth: Melanoma Risk and Dark Skin Tones

Debunking the Myth: Melanoma Risk and Dark Skin Tones

Debunking the myth that dark skin is immune to melanoma, learn why sun protection is vital for people of color and how to reduce the risk.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Prediabetes, Diabetes, and Dementia: The Intricate Web Unveiled Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests