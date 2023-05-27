A connection between type 2 diabetes (T2D) and the development of dementia later in life has been suggested by a recent study published in Diabetologia , the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes ( 1 ✔ ✔Trusted Source Study shows dementia risk increases the younger a person develops diabetes Go to source ). The research, conducted by PhD student Jiaqi Hu, Professor Elizabeth Selvin, and their colleagues from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, USA, focused on exploring the association between prediabetes and dementia risk.

Prediabetes, Diabetes, and Dementia: The Intricate Web Unveiled

Does the Age of Diabetes Onset Play a Key Role in Dementia Risk?



Preventing Prediabetes Progression: A Key Strategy to Reduce Dementia Burden The authors suggest that preventing or delaying the progression from prediabetes to diabetes could significantly reduce the future burden of dementia. By focusing on early intervention and lifestyle modifications to prevent the onset of diabetes, healthcare professionals may be able to mitigate the risk of dementia in later life.

Reducing the global prevalence of prediabetes and diabetes is a vital public health goal. Efforts should be directed toward promoting healthy lifestyles, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet, weight management, and routine screenings for diabetes risk factors. Early identification and management of prediabetes can provide individuals with an opportunity to make meaningful changes to their lifestyle, potentially preventing or delaying the development of type 2 diabetes and reducing the associated risk of dementia.



In conclusion, this study highlights the significance of understanding the relationship between prediabetes, diabetes, and dementia. By addressing prediabetes and preventing its progression to diabetes, healthcare providers can make a substantial impact on reducing the future burden of dementia. Future research may delve deeper into interventions and strategies to halt the progression from prediabetes to diabetes, ultimately contributing to healthier aging and improved cognitive health.



To investigate the potential risks associated with prediabetes and dementia, the researchers analyzed data from participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study. The study initially enrolled individuals aged 45 to 64 from four different counties in the United States. The cognitive function assessments included multiple tests conducted at various time points, starting from 1990 to 1992 up until 2011 to 2013. The researchers also considered the participants' glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels, which indicate blood sugar control.Among the 11,656 participants without diabetes at the beginning of the study, 20% had prediabetes. After accounting for the development of diabetes during the follow-up period, the researchers did not find a statistically significant association between prediabetes and dementia. However, they did discover that the age at which individuals progressed to type 2 diabetes had a significant impact on dementia risk. The study revealed that those who developed diabetes before the age of 60 had a threefold increased risk of dementia. For those diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 69, the risk decreased to 73%. Individuals who developed diabetes between 70 and 79 faced a 23% increased risk, while no association was observed in those aged 80 or older.