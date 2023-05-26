About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
The Controversial Rise of IV Therapy
Advertisement

The Controversial Rise of IV Therapy

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • IV therapy, also known as intravenous therapy, has gained popularity in recent years as a wellness trend
  • While IV therapy may have legitimate medical applications in certain cases, such as rehydrating the body after strenuous activity or excessive alcohol consumption, the majority of individuals seeking IV nutrition for subjective issues like fatigue or general malaise may not actually require it
  • Potential risks are associated with IV therapy, including allergic reactions to the substances being injected and possible interactions with medications already being taken

IV treatment? The drip bars? Shots of vitality? Immune booster shots? Nutrient bags? You must have seen spas, clinics, and wellness lounges providing intravenous injections of various minerals and vitamins mixed with saline that make all sorts of promises.

You can boost your energy, reduce weariness, improve cognitive function and memory, and eliminate toxins from your body.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
IV Treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury: Study
IV Treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury: Study
Using multiple low-dose, intravenous injections, a novel treatment is designed to speed up regeneration of neurons and supporting cells following traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Advertisement

The Controversial Rise of IV Therapy

Some formulas claim to cure anxiety, depression, or chronic headaches while also enhancing your skin and providing anti-aging effects, all costing anywhere from $165 to $900 per bag.

You don't need a medical prescription, and you don't need a blood test beforehand—often, all you need is a consultation with a naturopathic doctor and a feeling that it would assist with whatever ails you (1 Trusted Source
Controversies in fluid therapy: Type, dose and toxicity

Go to source).
Treating Childhood Diabetic Ketoacidosis With Fluids May Not Cause Brain Injury
Treating Childhood Diabetic Ketoacidosis With Fluids May Not Cause Brain Injury
Fluid infusion in children with diabetic ketoacidosis may not cause brain injury, finds new study contrary to popular belief and practice.
Advertisement

The IV Lounge at the Toronto Functional Medicine Centre in the city's Yorkville neighborhood opened almost ten years ago, but more and more retail venues like this are cropping up.

The emphasis at Formula Fig, a spa-style establishment with vibrant millennial-green furnishings and facilities in Toronto and Vancouver, is on 30-minute facials and beauty treatments, but you can also have an IV drip ($165) while resting beneath an LED therapy light.

"Drips are no longer a trend—they may be here for good," says naturopathic doctor Amauri Caversan, who founded the IV Lounge. "At first, they were mainly used by athletes, stars, and wealthy patients. But today I would say IV therapy has become a lot more mainstream."

IV therapy comprising saline and electrolytes might help you rehydrate after excessive alcohol consumption or strenuous activity. And, especially in an age of COVID, many patients seek IV nutrition only for the extremely unscientific promises of "boosting" or "supporting" their immune systems.

"These therapies are aimed at amorphous ailments people have: fatigue, general malaise, lack of energy," says Timothy Caulfield, author of The Cure for Everything: Untangling the Twisted Messages about Health, Fitness, and Happiness. It's very subjective, he points out. "There's this idea that getting an IV drip is going to help your immune system, and there's no evidence to support that." Caulfield, a health and science policy professor at the University of Alberta.

IV Therapy: Promises, Pseudoscience, and Potential Risks

"The claims around IV nutrition are certainly pseudoscientific," agrees Michelle Cohen, a family doctor in Brighton, Ont. and an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Queen's University. She writes and tweets about wellness trends and has a particular interest in debunking alternative health claims. "There's this idea that you can get better nutrition through an IV than simply through your gut, which is the way we were designed, or evolved, to absorb nutrition," Cohen says. "Your average person does not need to have an IV to get adequate nutrition."

The risks of IV therapy shouldn't be ignored either, says Cohen. "You may have an allergic reaction to whatever it is that you're being injected with, and it's not necessarily the synthetic vitamins, but maybe some preservative product in the mix. You also don't know if the treatment is going to conflict with any medication that you might already be on," she adds.

Can you go Overboard with These Vitamins?

Cohen explains, "Not exactly. At some point, the excess water-soluble vitamins in these IV drips become saturated and cannot be effectively absorbed by your blood. Since the kidneys continuously filter your blood and eliminate substances that are not needed, a large portion of the mega-dose of vitamins administered through IV therapy will be excreted from your body."

Reference :
  1. Controversies in fluid therapy: Type, dose and toxicity - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24834399/)


Source: Medindia

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Health Watch

Addressing Worldwide Disparities in Liver Cirrhosis Mortality

Addressing Worldwide Disparities in Liver Cirrhosis Mortality

Discover the global disparities in liver cirrhosis mortality rates and the urgent need for equitable care. Learn about the key findings and recommendations.
Silent Sleepers: Decoding the Mystery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Silent Sleepers: Decoding the Mystery of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Understanding sudden infant death syndrome including biological abnormalities and safe-sleep practices
AI Unleashes Antibiotic to Wipe Away Drug-Resistant Bacteria

AI Unleashes Antibiotic to Wipe Away Drug-Resistant Bacteria

AI algorithm uncovers promising antibiotics to combat drug-resistant bacteria.
Prediabetes, Diabetes, and Dementia: The Intricate Web Unveiled

Prediabetes, Diabetes, and Dementia: The Intricate Web Unveiled

Discover the link between prediabetes, diabetes, and dementia risk. Learn how early intervention and prevention strategies can reduce the future burden of dementia.
Science Explains How to Spot a Narcissist 101

Science Explains How to Spot a Narcissist 101

A recent study shows that minute changes in facial expressions can help you spot a narcissist.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

The Controversial Rise of IV Therapy Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests