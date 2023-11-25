About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Hospital Disinfectant Fails Against Global Health Threat Posed by Antibiotic Resistance

by Karishma Abhishek on November 25, 2023 at 11:45 PM
Hospital Disinfectant Fails Against Global Health Threat Posed by Antibiotic Resistance

Chlorine disinfectant used in hospitals proves ineffective against the leading cause of antibiotic-associated sickness globally as per a study, led by one of Indian-origin researchers as published in the journal Microbiology (1 Trusted Source
Clostridioides difficile spores tolerate disinfection with sodium hypochlorite disinfectant and remain viable within surgical scrubs and gown fabrics

Go to source).

Research by the University of Plymouth in the UK has shown that spores of Clostridioides difficile, commonly known as C. diff, are completely unaffected despite being treated with high concentrations of bleach used in many hospitals.

Disinfectant in Face Wipes and Eyedrops 'Less' Effective: Study

Disinfectant in Face Wipes and Eyedrops 'Less' Effective: Study


Chemical preservatives in personal care products have BAC present in them, which can reduce the effectiveness of antibiotics and can also cause irritation and eye damage in the long run. Therefore, switch to single-use, pre-sterilized products to protect your face and eyes.
Advertisement


The chlorine chemicals are no more effective at damaging the spores when used as a surface disinfectant -- than using water with no additives.C. diff is a microbe that causes diarrhea, colitis, and other bowel complications and is known to infect millions of people all over the world each year.

Limitations in Current Hospital Cleaning Practices

"With incidence of antimicrobial resistance on the rise, the threat posed by superbugs to human health is increasing. But far from demonstrating that our clinical environments are clean and safe for staff and patients, this study highlights the ability of C. diff spores to tolerate disinfection at in-use and recommended active chlorine concentrations," said Tina Joshi, Associate Professor in Molecular Microbiology at the University of Plymouth.

"It shows we need disinfectants, and guidelines, that are fit for purpose and work in line with bacterial evolution, and the research should have a significant impact on current disinfection protocols in the medical field globally," she added.
Strong Disinfectants can Control Pandemic

Strong Disinfectants can Control Pandemic


The nanoparticles in the disinfectant can last for seven days and can kill viruses both chemically and mechanically. The disinfectant is effective against seven different viruses.
Advertisement

The new study examined the spore response of three different strains of C. diff to three clinical in-use concentrations of sodium hypochlorite.

The spores were then spiked onto surgical scrubs and patient gowns and examined using scanning electron microscopes to establish if there were any morphological changes to the outer spore coat.

The researchers said susceptible people working and being treated in clinical settings might be unknowingly placed at risk of contracting the superbug.

As a result, and with the incidence of biocide overuse only serving to fuel rises in antimicrobial resistance AMR worldwide, they have called for urgent research to find alternative strategies to disinfect C. diff spores to break the chain of transmission in clinical environments.

Reference :
  1. Clostridioides difficile spores tolerate disinfection with sodium hypochlorite disinfectant and remain viable within surgical scrubs and gown fabrics - (https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/micro/10.1099/mic.0.001418)


Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

UV Light can Reduce Toxicity of Disinfectants

UV Light can Reduce Toxicity of Disinfectants


More than 400 common disinfectants are currently in use to make people and the environment safer to better fight against the COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement

Disinfectant Keeps Gut Bacteria Away from the Colon Lining

Disinfectant Keeps Gut Bacteria Away from the Colon Lining


Scientists at UC Davis Health have discovered that an enzyme in the colon lining releases hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) - a known disinfecting compound- to protect the body from gut microbes.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about ...
Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. ...
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital ...
Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye ...
Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact ...
MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ...
Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy ...
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and ...
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are ...

Latest Hospital News

WHO and Doctors Condemn Israel for Gaza Hospital Crisis

WHO and Doctors Condemn Israel for Gaza Hospital Crisis

The Palestine Red Crescent Society expressed shock over the hospital explosion and has urged pressure on Israel to revoke hospital evacuation orders.
25 Minutes of Walking is Better Than Bedrest for Older Patients

25 Minutes of Walking is Better Than Bedrest for Older Patients

Researchers analyzed the optimal dose and type of physical activity to improve recovery and minimize adverse events in hospitalized older adults.
Power of Shared Medical Appointments: Research Insight

Power of Shared Medical Appointments: Research Insight

Understanding the impact of shared medical appointments on patients' well-being and actions has been explored by researchers.
Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria on the Rise: Implications of Kenyan Hospital Visits

Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria on the Rise: Implications of Kenyan Hospital Visits

Among individuals admitted to hospitals, 66% were found to be colonized with bacteria that displayed resistance to third-generation cephalosporins.
Prehabilitation: Preparing Patients for Surgery Boosts Outcomes

Prehabilitation: Preparing Patients for Surgery Boosts Outcomes

Is prehabilitation associated with improved outcomes in patients undergoing orthopedic surgery? Yes, it improved overall function in comparison with usual care.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Hospital Disinfectant Fails Against Global Health Threat Posed by Antibiotic Resistance Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests