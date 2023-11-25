Chlorine disinfectant used in hospitals proves ineffective against the leading cause of antibiotic-associated sickness globally as per a study, led by one of Indian-origin researchers as published in the journal Microbiology (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Research by the University of Plymouth in the UK has shown that spores of Clostridioides difficile, commonly known as C. diff, are completely unaffected despite being treated with high concentrations of bleach used in many hospitals.
The chlorine chemicals are no more effective at damaging the spores when used as a surface disinfectant -- than using water with no additives.C. diff is a microbe that causes diarrhea, colitis, and other bowel complications and is known to infect millions of people all over the world each year.
Limitations in Current Hospital Cleaning Practices"With incidence of antimicrobial resistance on the rise, the threat posed by superbugs to human health is increasing. But far from demonstrating that our clinical environments are clean and safe for staff and patients, this study highlights the ability of C. diff spores to tolerate disinfection at in-use and recommended active chlorine concentrations," said Tina Joshi, Associate Professor in Molecular Microbiology at the University of Plymouth.
The new study examined the spore response of three different strains of C. diff to three clinical in-use concentrations of sodium hypochlorite.
The spores were then spiked onto surgical scrubs and patient gowns and examined using scanning electron microscopes to establish if there were any morphological changes to the outer spore coat.
The researchers said susceptible people working and being treated in clinical settings might be unknowingly placed at risk of contracting the superbug.
As a result, and with the incidence of biocide overuse only serving to fuel rises in antimicrobial resistance AMR worldwide, they have called for urgent research to find alternative strategies to disinfect C. diff spores to break the chain of transmission in clinical environments.
