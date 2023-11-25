Hospital Disinfectant Fails Against Global Health Threat Posed by Antibiotic Resistance

Chlorine disinfectant used in hospitals proves ineffective against the leading cause of antibiotic-associated sickness globally as per a study, led by one of Indian-origin researchers as published in the journal Microbiology ( 1 ✔ ✔Trusted Source Clostridioides difficile spores tolerate disinfection with sodium hypochlorite disinfectant and remain viable within surgical scrubs and gown fabrics Go to source ). Research by the University of Plymouth in the UK has shown that spores of Clostridioides difficile, commonly known as C. diff, are completely unaffected despite being treated with high concentrations of bleach used in many hospitals.

Limitations in Current Hospital Cleaning Practices

"It shows we need disinfectants, and guidelines, that are fit for purpose and work in line with bacterial evolution, and the research should have a significant impact on current disinfection protocols in the medical field globally," she added.

The new study examined the spore response of three different strains of C. diff to three clinical in-use concentrations of sodium hypochlorite.



The spores were then spiked onto surgical scrubs and patient gowns and examined using scanning electron microscopes to establish if there were any morphological changes to the outer spore coat.



The researchers said susceptible people working and being treated in clinical settings might be unknowingly placed at risk of contracting the superbug.



As a result, and with the incidence of biocide overuse only serving to fuel rises in antimicrobial resistance AMR worldwide, they have called for urgent research to find alternative strategies to disinfect C. diff spores to break the chain of transmission in clinical environments.



C. diff is a microbe that causes diarrhea, colitis, and other bowel complications and is known to infect millions of people all over the world each year."With incidence of antimicrobial resistance on the rise, the threat posed by superbugs to human health is increasing. But far from demonstrating that our clinical environments are clean and safe for staff and patients, this study highlights the ability of C. diff spores to tolerate disinfection at in-use and recommended active chlorine concentrations," said Tina Joshi, Associate Professor in Molecular Microbiology at the University of Plymouth.