About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Sonic Vision Aids Blind Individuals in Deciphering Basic Faces

by Karishma Abhishek on November 25, 2023 at 11:46 PM
Sonic Vision Aids Blind Individuals in Deciphering Basic Faces

Employing an experimental device translating images into sounds demonstrates that blind individuals can recognize basic faces by engaging the fusiform face area, crucial for sighted face processing, as per findings from Georgetown University Medical Center neuroscientists in PLOS ONE (1 Trusted Source
Sound-encoded faces activate the left fusiform face area in the early blind

Go to source).

"It's been known for some time that people who are blind can compensate for their loss of vision, to a certain extent, by using their other senses," says Josef Rauschecker, Ph.D., D.Sc., professor in the Department of Neuroscience at Georgetown University and senior author of this study.

Advancements in Facial Recognition Technology

Advancements in Facial Recognition Technology


Next level of virtual reality becomes concrete with the upgraded access of facial recognition technology
Advertisement


"Our study tested the extent to which this plasticity, or compensation, between seeing and hearing exists by encoding basic visual patterns into auditory patterns with the aid of a technical device we refer to as a sensory substitution device. With the use of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), we can determine where in the brain this compensatory plasticity is taking place."

Innovative Image-to-Sound Technology

Face perception in humans and nonhuman primates is accomplished by a patchwork of specialized cortical regions. How these regions develop has remained controversial.

Due to their importance for social behavior, many researchers believe that the neural mechanisms for face recognition are innate in primates or depend on early visual experience with faces.
Neural Code Behind Recognition Of Familiar Faces

Neural Code Behind Recognition Of Familiar Faces


Specific neural code that is shared across brains may help recognize familiar faces.
Advertisement

"Our results from people who are blind imply that fusiform face area development does not depend on experience with actual visual faces but on exposure to the geometry of facial configurations, which can be conveyed by other sensory modalities," Rauschecker adds.

Paula Plaza, Ph.D., one of the lead authors of the study, who is now at Universidad Andres Bello, Chile, says, "Our study demonstrates that the fusiform face area encodes the 'concept' of a face regardless of the input channel, or the visual experience, which is an important discovery."

Six people who were blind and 10 sighted people, who served as control subjects, went through three rounds of functional MRI scans to see what parts of the brain were being activated during the translations from image into sound.

The scientists found that brain activation by sound in people who are blind was found primarily in the left fusiform face area while face processing in sighted people occurred mostly in the right fusiform face area.

Revolutionizing Perception

"We believe the left/right difference between people who are and aren't blind may have to do with how the left and right sides of the fusiform area process face - either as connected patterns or as separate parts, which may be an important clue in helping us refine our sensory substitution device," says Rauschecker, who is also co-director of the Center for Neuroengineering at Georgetown University.

Currently, with their device, people who are blind can recognize a basic 'cartoon' face (such as an emoji happy face) when it is transcribed into sound patterns. Recognizing faces via sounds was a time-intensive process that took many practice sessions.

Each session started with getting people to recognize simple geometrical shapes, such as horizontal and vertical lines; complexity of the stimuli was then gradually increased, so the lines formed shapes, such as houses or faces, which then became even more complex (tall versus wide houses and happy faces versus sad faces).

Ultimately, the scientists would like to use pictures of real faces and houses in combination with their device, but the researchers note that they would first have to greatly increase the device's resolution.

"We would love to find out whether it is possible for people who are blind to learn to recognize individuals from their pictures. This may need a lot more practice with our device but now that we've pinpointed the region of the brain where the translation is taking place, we may have a better handle on how to fine-tune our processes," Rauschecker concludes.

Reference :
  1. Sound-encoded faces activate the left fusiform face area in the early blind - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0286512)


Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Brain Cells Accountable for Facial Recognition - Discovered!

Brain Cells Accountable for Facial Recognition – Discovered!


Special class of brain cells that links the perception of familiar faces to long-term memory has been discovered.
Advertisement

Pulses Finally Getting the Recognition They Deserves

Pulses Finally Getting the Recognition They Deserves


Pulses are being recognized amidst the pandmic by organisations like USDA because of their various health benefits.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a ...
AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no ...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. ...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission
Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are ...

Latest Medical Gadgets

New Migraine Management Wearable Introduced

New Migraine Management Wearable Introduced

Nerivio, the first-of-its-kind product for migraine in India, holds USFDA approval, is drug-free, noninvasive, and exhibits a promising safety profile.
Medical Wearable Tech Hits $100 Billion in 2023

Medical Wearable Tech Hits $100 Billion in 2023

Health-sensing wearables revolutionize healthcare, empowering control. They aid remote patient monitoring, track vital signs like heart rate, glucose, blood pressure.
Ingestible Capsule Detects Sleep Apnea Breathing Issues

Ingestible Capsule Detects Sleep Apnea Breathing Issues

The Celero Systems capsule, designed for diagnosing sleep apnea, also holds potential in detecting opioid overdoses among high-risk individuals.
Mini-Wearable Device Captures Body Sounds to Monitor Health

Mini-Wearable Device Captures Body Sounds to Monitor Health

A wearable wireless acoustic device records body's delicate sounds. They are useful for monitoring heart, respiration, and bowel sounds to detect abnormalities.
Acoustic Touch Offered by Smart Glasses Paves the Way for the Visually Impaired

Acoustic Touch Offered by Smart Glasses Paves the Way for the Visually Impaired

Smart glasses with 'acoustic touch' are redefining object recognition for the visually impaired.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Sonic Vision Aids Blind Individuals in Deciphering Basic Faces Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests