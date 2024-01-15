Microbial Resilience on High-Touch Hospital Surfaces Revealed

Frequent-touch surfaces in hospitals, despite strict adherence to disinfection protocols, retain microbial contamination, including harmful pathogens, according to a study published in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Understanding the significance of microbiota recovered from health care surfaces
Go to source). The findings shed light on the persistent challenge of reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and indicate that innovative strategies may be needed for more effective disinfection of these surfaces.
The study was conducted at the Central Texas Veterans Healthcare System, where researchers collected samples from 400 surfaces between June and July of 2022.
All of these surfaces were found to harbor bacteria, and manikins and bed rails also had the most diverse types of bacteria. A total of 60 different kinds of bacteria were identified across all samples, including 18 well-known human pathogens and several bacteria that can be pathogenic to humans under certain circumstances.
The most common types of known pathogenic bacteria included Enterococcus, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella aerogenes, among others.
Navigating the Threat of Microbial ResidueSome of the potentially pathogenic types of bacteria have been associated with central-line-associated bloodstream infections, meningitis, and endocarditis.
About half of the bacteria identified through these samples were also found in clinical samples collected from patients during 2022.
“Our study clearly shows the bioburden associated with high-touch hospital surfaces -- including simulation manikins, which are not typically regarded as a risk because patients rarely touch them -- and indicates that we must do better in protecting the health of our patients and our hospital employees,” she added.
Reference:
