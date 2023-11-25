Swap Pulses For Protein & Grains for a Nutritious American Diet

Substituting pulses for small amounts of typical protein sources and refined grains can greatly enhance the nutritional profile of the American diet. This illustrates the multiple health benefits of pulses for a balanced diet.
Dietary Pulses Replacing Grains & Proteins Improves Nutrition of American DietResearchers modeled the nutritional impact of substituting servings of protein foods and/or refined grains with servings of pulses (e.g., dry peas, lentils, chickpeas, dry beans) while keeping calories consistent in the Healthy U.S.-Style Dietary Pattern identified in the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
Results showed an improved nutritional profile of the diet. Specifically, the addition of about ¼ cup of pulses per day in place of one ounce per day of common protein foods increases fiber, a nutrient of concern, and decreases cholesterol, each by more than 10%.
"Our results suggest that encouraging increased pulse consumption may be an effective strategy for improving nutrient intake and achieving a healthier dietary pattern," states author Victor Fulgoni III, PhD, of Nutrition Impact, LLC.
The findings are consistent with the body of existing peer-reviewed studies that show the inclusion of pulses as part of a plant-forward dietary strategy imparts cardiovascular, metabolic, and gut protective effects; improves weight outcomes, and low-grade inflammation, and may play a role in immune-related disease risk management.
The American Heart Association and other public health organizations recommend adding more plant-based proteins and less animal protein to reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.
"This research underscores the fact that pulses are a nutritional powerhouse," said Tim McGreevy, CEO, USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council and American Pulses Association. "They are high in fiber, plant protein, and several important macronutrients. We know this and are working with our partners to increase awareness about the nutritional benefits of regular pulse consumption."
Pulses are so nutritious that dietary guidelines globally include them in both the vegetable and/or protein food groups or as a separate food group altogether. The 'Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020 - 2025' and the USDA's 'Choose My Plate' indicate that beans, peas, and lentils can be considered as part of the vegetable or protein groups.
