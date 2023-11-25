About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Swap Pulses For Protein & Grains for a Nutritious American Diet

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM
Swap Pulses For Protein & Grains for a Nutritious American Diet

Substituting pulses for small amounts of typical protein sources and refined grains can greatly enhance the nutritional profile of the American diet. This illustrates the multiple health benefits of pulses for a balanced diet.

This new research was published in the journalNutrients (1 Trusted Source
Effect of Adding Pulses to Replace Protein Foods and Refined Grains in Healthy Dietary Patterns

Go to source).

Dietary Pulses Replacing Grains & Proteins Improves Nutrition of American Diet

Researchers modeled the nutritional impact of substituting servings of protein foods and/or refined grains with servings of pulses (e.g., dry peas, lentils, chickpeas, dry beans) while keeping calories consistent in the Healthy U.S.-Style Dietary Pattern identified in the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Health Benefits of Lentils

Health Benefits of Lentils


Lens shaped lentils are highly nutritious that provide iron, keeps the heart healthy, fights cancer, regulates blood sugar levels and aids in digestion.
Advertisement


Results showed an improved nutritional profile of the diet. Specifically, the addition of about ¼ cup of pulses per day in place of one ounce per day of common protein foods increases fiber, a nutrient of concern, and decreases cholesterol, each by more than 10%.

Additionally, they found that substituting ½ cup of pulses daily in place of one ounce of refined grains daily while keeping calories constant, increases fiber, magnesium, copper, and potassium, a nutrient of concern, by more than 10%.
Sprouts the Super Food – “Powerhouse of Nutrients”

Sprouts the Super Food – “Powerhouse of Nutrients”


Eating sprouts is a deliciously inexpensive way of obtaining protein, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. Sprouts have the advantage of providing complete nutrition.
Advertisement

"Our results suggest that encouraging increased pulse consumption may be an effective strategy for improving nutrient intake and achieving a healthier dietary pattern," states author Victor Fulgoni III, PhD, of Nutrition Impact, LLC.

The findings are consistent with the body of existing peer-reviewed studies that show the inclusion of pulses as part of a plant-forward dietary strategy imparts cardiovascular, metabolic, and gut protective effects; improves weight outcomes, and low-grade inflammation, and may play a role in immune-related disease risk management.

The American Heart Association and other public health organizations recommend adding more plant-based proteins and less animal protein to reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

"This research underscores the fact that pulses are a nutritional powerhouse," said Tim McGreevy, CEO, USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council and American Pulses Association. "They are high in fiber, plant protein, and several important macronutrients. We know this and are working with our partners to increase awareness about the nutritional benefits of regular pulse consumption."

Pulses are so nutritious that dietary guidelines globally include them in both the vegetable and/or protein food groups or as a separate food group altogether. The 'Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020 - 2025' and the USDA's 'Choose My Plate' indicate that beans, peas, and lentils can be considered as part of the vegetable or protein groups.

Reference :
  1. Effect of Adding Pulses to Replace Protein Foods and Refined Grains in Healthy Dietary Patterns - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/20/4355)


    2. Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Legumes Like Beans, Chickpeas, Lentils and Peas Lower Cholesterol Levels

Legumes Like Beans, Chickpeas, Lentils and Peas Lower Cholesterol Levels


A study found that legumes like beans, chickpeas, lentils and peas lower cholesterol levels.
Advertisement

Half A Cup Chickpeas A Day Keeps Diabetes At Bay

Half A Cup Chickpeas A Day Keeps Diabetes At Bay


Including half cup of legumes everyday in the diet can help lower the risk of diabetes by 35% and the risk of heart disease in diabetics.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by ...
Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they ...
Grains

Grains

Grains make the foundation of good nutrition. The food guide pyramid shows that you need generous amounts of ...
Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate ...
Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt ...
South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss ...
The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Latest Diet & Nutrition News

Limiting Obesity-Linked Isoleucine in Diet Promotes Healthy Aging

Limiting Obesity-Linked Isoleucine in Diet Promotes Healthy Aging

Lowering the intake of isoleucine in diet can extend lifespan, promote a slim body, anti-aging properties, and reduce cancer and prostate health issues.
Expert Guidance on Thanksgiving Leftovers

Expert Guidance on Thanksgiving Leftovers

Keep Thanksgiving leftovers safe: Refrigerate promptly, use airtight containers, label and date, and reheat properly.
How Nutrition Overcomes Anxiety, Depression & Diabetes?

How Nutrition Overcomes Anxiety, Depression & Diabetes?

Poor nutrition raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, and mental issues like anxiety and depression. Nutrition interventions aid in managing these health issues.
Micronutrient Deficiencies as a Silent Driver of Global Antibiotic Resistance

Micronutrient Deficiencies as a Silent Driver of Global Antibiotic Resistance

Micronutrient deficiencies may play a crucial role in the worldwide surge of antibiotic resistance.
Broccoli Sprout Early Exposure Shields Against Colitis in IBD

Broccoli Sprout Early Exposure Shields Against Colitis in IBD

Among mice with inflammatory bowel disease, those on a diet of broccoli sprouts exhibited the least severe disease symptoms and the healthiest gut microbiota.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Swap Pulses For Protein & Grains for a Nutritious American Diet Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests