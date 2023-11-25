How Space Travel Impacts Men’s Erectile Dysfunction?

Men on space missions who are subjected to high levels of galactic cosmic radiation and weightlessness may experience adverse effects on vascular tissues associated with erectile dysfunction.



These findings were observed in a rat study and published in The FASEB Journal (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Neurovascular dysfunction associated with erectile dysfunction persists after long-term recovery from simulations of weightlessness and deep space irradiation



Go to source).



Space Flight & Men's Erectile Dysfunction: Unveiling the Cosmic Mystery

Of particular concern is that experiments in male rats indicated that these aspects of spaceflight can cause problems even after a period of long-term recovery. The research indicated that vascular alterations are induced by relatively low doses of galactic cosmic radiation and to a lesser extent simulated weightlessness, primarily through increases in oxidative stress.