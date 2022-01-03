Chronic Liver Injury Causes Bone Loss

Advertisement

The fractures caused by HOD disease make bone reconstruction difficult, and severely affect disease prognosis and HOD patients' quality of life. Thus, it is important to elucidate the mechanisms of HOD.In patients with HOD and mouse models of HOD, the research team found high expression of PP2Acα.said Prof. CHEN.Through proteomics analysis, the research team screened and identified the hepatic factor LCAT, the liver-bone axis regulator. As a cholesterol transferring enzyme, LCAT is able to transfer cholesterol from peripheral tissues to the liver, a process known as reverse cholesterol transport (RCT)."LCAT mediates bone metabolism by maintaining appropriate intracellular cholesterol levels and improves liver function by reversing cholesterol transport from bone tissues to the liver," said Dr. LU Ke, first author of the study.RCT plays an important role in maintaining liver-bone homeostasis. Appropriate intracellular cholesterol levels can promote osteoblast function and inhibit osteoclast differentiation.In patients with HOD and mouse models of HOD, the researchers found that PP2Acα down-regulated LCAT expression in HOD.This study shows that imbalance of the liver-bone axis accelerates the progression of HOD caused by chronic liver injury. It also provides a potential target for the development of therapeutic drugs to treat hepatic bone disease.Source: Eurekalert