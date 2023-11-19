Gut Microbiota's Link to Prostate Inflammation in Aging Men

New studies suggest that inflammation contributes to the onset of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), stemming from prior infections, metabolic issues, and the condition of the gut microbiota (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Tissue immunoexpression of IL-6 and IL-18 in aging men with BPH and MetS and their relationship with lipid parameters and gut microbiota-derived short chain fatty acids



Go to source).



Interplay of Lipid Parameters, Metabolic Syndrome, and Interleukins in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

In this new study, researchers Weronika Ratajczak, Maria Laszczyńska, Aleksandra Rył, Barbara Dołęgowska, Olimpia Sipak, Ewa Stachowska, Marcin Słojewski, and Anna Lubkowska from Poland's Pomeranian Medical University and State University of Applied Sciences aimed to assess whether the diagnostic lipid parameters for metabolic syndrome and short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are related to the immunoexpression of interleukins in prostate tissue with benign hyperplasia. The study involved 103 men with BPH, who were divided into two groups depending on the presence of MetS.