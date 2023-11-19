About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Gut Microbiota's Link to Prostate Inflammation in Aging Men

by Colleen Fleiss on November 19, 2023 at 11:36 PM
Gut Microbiota's Link to Prostate Inflammation in Aging Men

New studies suggest that inflammation contributes to the onset of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), stemming from prior infections, metabolic issues, and the condition of the gut microbiota (1 Trusted Source
Tissue immunoexpression of IL-6 and IL-18 in aging men with BPH and MetS and their relationship with lipid parameters and gut microbiota-derived short chain fatty acids

Go to source).

Interplay of Lipid Parameters, Metabolic Syndrome, and Interleukins in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

In this new study, researchers Weronika Ratajczak, Maria Laszczyńska, Aleksandra Rył, Barbara Dołęgowska, Olimpia Sipak, Ewa Stachowska, Marcin Słojewski, and Anna Lubkowska from Poland's Pomeranian Medical University and State University of Applied Sciences aimed to assess whether the diagnostic lipid parameters for metabolic syndrome and short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are related to the immunoexpression of interleukins in prostate tissue with benign hyperplasia. The study involved 103 men with BPH, who were divided into two groups depending on the presence of MetS.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia


Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) or Benign Enlargement of Prostate (BEP) is an increase in the size of the prostate. The prostate is a walnut sized gland that is part of the male reproductive system.
Advertisement


"We analysed tissue immunoexpression of two proinflammatory interleukins: IL-6, which is known to be involved in the development of BPH, and IL-18, which has not been analysed so far."

The results of their study indicated that men with BPH + MetS in the stroma of the prostate have a significantly higher overall percentage of IL-6+ cells compared to men without MetS (p = 0.034).
Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia


Benign prostatic hyperplasia or enlarged prostate is a noncancerous condition observed in men above 50 years of age. It is not a life-threatening disease.
Advertisement

The analysis of IL-18 immunoexpression in prostate tissue indicated that in men with BPH + MetS, the glandular part of the prostate had a significantly higher percentage of cells with strong IL-18 expression (p = 0.040). They also noticed a relationship between tissue expression of IL-6 and IL-18 and lipid parameters (TG and HDL).

"Moreover, it has also been demonstrated for the first time that, indirectly, through SCFAs, the gut microbiota can act to prevent or create an inflammatory microenvironment in the prostate gland."

Reference :
  1. Tissue immunoexpression of IL-6 and IL-18 in aging men with BPH and MetS and their relationship with lipid parameters and gut microbiota-derived short chain fatty acids - (https://aging-us.com/article/205091/text)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Quiz on Prostate Cancer


Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it's too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as mandatory for men as the screening tests mentioned here are!
Advertisement

Surgery of prostate gland - Animation

Surgery of prostate gland - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia gives information regarding Surgery of prostate gland
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Ageing and Sleep

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various ...
Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the ...
Inflammation

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host ...
Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause ...
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully ...
Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both ...
Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, ...
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used ...
Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomere Shortening And Ageing

Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the ...

Latest Men´s Health News

Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Advanced Prostate Cancer Treatment

Combination Therapy Holds Promise for Advanced Prostate Cancer Treatment

A combination of decitabine that targets loss of the gene RB1 and DS-7300a that targets the B7-H3 receptors effectively reduces advanced prostate tumor growth.
How Insecticide Exposure Drops Sperm Concentration?

How Insecticide Exposure Drops Sperm Concentration?

Research reveals a robust association between insecticide exposure and decreased sperm concentration in adult men globally.
Dads' Mental Health Matters for Development of Child

Dads' Mental Health Matters for Development of Child

Impact of fathers' mental well-being on child development remains a relatively uncharted territory and is explored by a recent study.
Does Mobile Phone Use Impact Semen Quality in Young Men?

Does Mobile Phone Use Impact Semen Quality in Young Men?

When compared to infrequent users, regular mobile phone users among young males demonstrated a 21% drop in both total sperm count and sperm concentration.
Insights into Low Sperm Production in Men

Insights into Low Sperm Production in Men

In mice, altering a precise point resulted in its collapse, leading to infertility. This observation offers valuable insights into male human infertility
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Gut Microbiota's Link to Prostate Inflammation in Aging Men Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests