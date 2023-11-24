About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

FDA Boosts Orphan Drug Designations for Myelofibrosis Treatments

by Colleen Fleiss on November 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM
FDA Boosts Orphan Drug Designations for Myelofibrosis Treatments

Concerns regarding the suitability of current FDA-approved myelofibrosis treatments due to their association with anemia have prompted significant actions. The FDA has notably increased the allotment of orphan drug designations (ODDs) for myelofibrosis-related medications in recent years. GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, reports a total of 11 ODDs granted since 2014, with eight awarded after 2020.

All About Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis, an aggressive form of blood cancer characterized by scar tissue accumulation in the bone marrow, disrupts the body's normal blood cell production. This rare condition has an annual reporting rate of approximately 1.5 cases per 100,000 people in the US, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

Jasper Morley, Drugs Intelligence Analyst at GlobalData, notes the heightened FDA focus on exploring alternative treatment mechanisms to address myelofibrosis's unmet needs. Presently, the four FDA-approved innovator drugs for myelofibrosis are all Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors.

Clinical Trials Show Targeted Drug Diminishes Suffering of Myelofibrosis Patients

Clinical Trials Show Targeted Drug Diminishes Suffering of Myelofibrosis Patients


The drug, pacritinib, can reduce the suffering caused by myelofibrosis. But scientists are unsure if pacritinib has an impact on survival.
Advertisement


"While effective in treating myelofibrosis, JAK inhibitors are known for myelosuppression, worsening anemia symptoms by reducing oxygen circulation. Given that roughly half of patients are anemic at diagnosis, there's a vital need for myelofibrosis treatments benefiting this patient population," Morley emphasizes.

Since 2020, the FDA has doubled its ODD awards compared to the previous four years. In 2022, four ODDs were awarded, doubling the number seen in the peak years of 2019 and 2020, both with two ODDs.
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia


Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.
Advertisement

Morley highlights the shift in FDA regulatory focus away from anemia-inducing JAK inhibition, evident in the diversity of mechanisms among the 12 myelofibrosis drugs awarded ODDs. Only two of these drugs act via JAK inhibition, indicating a shift away from this mechanism.

Merck & Co's Reblozyl (luspatercept), awarded ODD in January 2020, targets growth/differentiation factor (GFD) 11 and 8 inhibition. This drug, currently in Phase III for anemia-associated myelofibrosis, features a different mechanism.

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Basics of Rare Diseases

Basics of Rare Diseases


Rare or orphan diseases are least understood of all chronic diseases. They are more common than projected and kill more people than cancer and HIV together.
Advertisement

Orphan Drugs Deserve Insurance Coverage

Orphan Drugs Deserve Insurance Coverage


There should be an ethical framework to guide coverage and reimbursement decisions for expensive orphan drugs, which has dramatically increased since the passage of the Orphan Drug Act of 1983.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, ...

Latest Drug News

Anti-Rheumatic Drugs May Help Prevent Thyroid Disease

Anti-Rheumatic Drugs May Help Prevent Thyroid Disease

The most significant decrease in autoimmune thyroid disease risk was observed in rheumatoid arthritis patients receiving immunomodulatory drugs or 'biological DMARDs'.
Apotransferrin's Potential in Early Stroke Therapy Revealed

Apotransferrin's Potential in Early Stroke Therapy Revealed

Human apotransferrin injected to mice models suffering from intracerebral hemorrhage was found to mitigate the serious effects of stroke.
Anti-cancer Drug Navitoclax Help Treat Lower Back Pain

Anti-cancer Drug Navitoclax Help Treat Lower Back Pain

The reduction of these senescent osteoclasts, possibly through the utilization of current medications, could present a novel approach in managing lower back pain.
Antibody Proves as a Revolutionary Hope for Lupus Nephritis

Antibody Proves as a Revolutionary Hope for Lupus Nephritis

Scientists uncover an antibody that protects the kidney in patients with an autoimmune disease — lupus nephritis.
Willow Bark Offers Next Generation Anti-Viral Drugs

Willow Bark Offers Next Generation Anti-Viral Drugs

The extract from willow bark, which has been used to make several drugs, such as aspirin, has demonstrated broad-spectrum antiviral action.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

FDA Boosts Orphan Drug Designations for Myelofibrosis Treatments Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests