Strong Disinfectants can Control Pandemic

The nanoparticles kill the virus both chemically and mechanically by emitting electrons that oxidize the virus and make them inactive. The nanoparticles get attached to the surface of pathogen and rupture its surface.Advantages of the nanoparticle disinfectant:•The•The disinfectant inactivates the viruses in a single application and long lasting (stays on the surface for seven days).•The normal disinfectants stay on the surface only for a few minutes and do not have any residual effects.•Thecompared to other commercial disinfectants that contain harmful chemicals.According to Parks - nanosciences expert "Not only did it show antiviral properties toward coronavirus and rhinovirus, but it also proved effective against a wide range of other viruses with different structures and complexities. We are hopeful that with this amazing range of killing capacity, this disinfectant will also be a highly effective tool against other new emerging viruses."The scientists say that the disinfectant will reduce the rate of hospital acquired infections likethat affect more than one in 30 patients admitted in U.S hospitals.More study is required to see how the disinfectant acts when exposed to extreme temperatures and other external factors."We're also exploring developing a semi-permanent film to see if we can coat and seal a hospital floor or door handles, areas where you need things to be disinfected and even with aggressive and persistent contact," says Drake founder of Kismet Technologies.Source: Medindia