by Shravanthi Vikram on  September 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Strong Disinfectants can Control Pandemic
A nanoparticle based disinfectant can continuously kill the virus present on the surface for seven days, finds a study conducted at the Orlando University and is published in the journal ACS Nano.

The disinfectant is a powerful weapon to control COVID-19 and other infectious diseases caused by viruses. The active ingredient of the disinfectant is a nanostructure called cerium oxide that has regenerative antioxidant properties. Along with cerium oxide a small amount of silver is incorporated to make it more potent against pathogens.

COVID-19
COVID-19 is an infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus that affects the upper respiratory tract. The infection is declared a pandemic, it has affected more than 33 countries worldwide. The common symptoms of the infection are sore throat, cough, fever, fatigue, and breathlessness.


How does the disinfectant kill the pathogen

The nanoparticles kill the virus both chemically and mechanically by emitting electrons that oxidize the virus and make them inactive. The nanoparticles get attached to the surface of pathogen and rupture its surface.

Advantages of the nanoparticle disinfectant:

•The disinfectant is effective against coronavirus, rhinovirus and seven different viruses.

•The disinfectant inactivates the viruses in a single application and long lasting (stays on the surface for seven days).

•The normal disinfectants stay on the surface only for a few minutes and do not have any residual effects.

•The nanoparticle disinfectant is harmless and chemical free compared to other commercial disinfectants that contain harmful chemicals.

According to Parks - nanosciences expert "Not only did it show antiviral properties toward coronavirus and rhinovirus, but it also proved effective against a wide range of other viruses with different structures and complexities. We are hopeful that with this amazing range of killing capacity, this disinfectant will also be a highly effective tool against other new emerging viruses."

The scientists say that the disinfectant will reduce the rate of hospital acquired infections like Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Clostridium difficile that affect more than one in 30 patients admitted in U.S hospitals.

More study is required to see how the disinfectant acts when exposed to extreme temperatures and other external factors.

"We're also exploring developing a semi-permanent film to see if we can coat and seal a hospital floor or door handles, areas where you need things to be disinfected and even with aggressive and persistent contact," says Drake founder of Kismet Technologies.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Fight against COVID-19: Disinfect Your Home Regularly to Keep Coronavirus at Bay
Are you planning for work from home until COVID-19 outbreak calms down? Well, watch out, even your home can thrive deadly coronavirus. So, make sure to regularly clean and disinfect your household surfaces with diluted bleach solution or alcohol to ...
READ MORE
Babies Frequently Exposed to Household Cleaning Products More Prone to Asthma, Wheeze
Can inhaling cleaning products affect your child's health? Yes, early exposure of babies to household cleaning products can increase the risk of developing asthma and wheezing by age 3 years, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Household Cleaning Products May Make Toddlers Overweight
High use of multipurpose household cleaning products can alter gut bacteria in babies and increase their risk of becoming overweight.
READ MORE
Can Detergents Increase Risk Of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease?
Health care workers who are regularly exposed to detergents used to clean equipment and surfaces are at risk of lung diseases.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals