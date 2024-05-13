Fatal Procedure: Mother and Baby Dies After C-Section With Torchlight

In response to the tragic deaths of 26-year-old Saheedun Nisa Ansari and her newborn at the BMC-run Sushma Swaraj Maternity Home in Bhandup West, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken swift action by establishing a maternal mortality committee. The committee, formed on Tuesday, May 1st, 2024, aims to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and address any issues of negligence or inadequate care at the maternity home.

One of the key concerns raised by the relatives of the deceased is the apparent lack of adequate amenities at the Sushma Swaraj maternity home. Specifically, the shortage of electricity led to the use of mobile phone flashlights during the C-section procedure, a risky practice that ultimately resulted in the tragic outcome for both mother and child.

According to statements from family members and witnesses, despite initial plans for a normal delivery, medical staff proceeded with a cesarean section due to the baby's low heartbeat. However, the operation was conducted under suboptimal conditions, with insufficient lighting and reliance on handheld torches. This lack of proper equipment and facilities likely contributed to the complications during the procedure and subsequent maternal hemorrhage, ultimately leading to Saheedun Nisa Ansari's untimely death.

The family's accounts also highlight delays in treatment and communication failures between hospital staff and the patient's relatives. Allegations of negligence and irresponsibility on the part of hospital authorities further underscore the need for a thorough investigation into the hospital's practices and adherence to safety protocols.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among the community and raised questions about the quality of care provided by government-run hospitals like the Sushma Swaraj Maternity Home. Concerns have been raised regarding the hospital's history of power outages and malfunctioning equipment, indicating systemic issues that must be addressed to prevent future tragedies.

Politicians, activists, and concerned citizens have called for accountability and reform within the BMC healthcare system to ensure that all patients, regardless of their socioeconomic status, receive access to safe and quality medical care. The establishment of a maternal mortality committee and ongoing investigations signal a commitment to uncovering the truth behind the deaths of Saheedun Nisa Ansari and her newborn, as well as implementing necessary reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.