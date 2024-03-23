About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Hospital in India Completes 200 Stroboscopy Procedures

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 23 2024 3:24 AM

Voice disorders are prevalent among various professionals, including teachers, singers, lawyers, politicians, doctors, bus conductors, actors, voiceover artists, vendors, policemen, and toddler mothers.
These disorders, characterized by hoarseness, breathiness, strained voice quality, or unpredictability, can affect individuals of any age and may or may not be accompanied by sensations of pain or tension in the throat or neck muscles.

To accurately diagnose voice problems, the Stroboscopy procedure is a standard investigation method, with Apex group of hospitals having completed 200 Stroboscopy procedures across all age groups in Borivali.

Dr. Binhi Desai, an ENT and Voice Surgeon at Apex Superspeciality Hospital, Borivali, emphasizes the uniqueness and importance of each person's voice, highlighting its role in identity, personality, and communication.

Understanding the Impact of Voice Disorders

Voice disorders can significantly impact one's quality of life, affecting interpersonal relationships, work or school performance, confidence, and self-esteem. Dr. Desai recommends seeking medical attention from an ENT doctor if voice changes persist for more than two weeks.

Common voice problems include vocal cord polyps, cysts, nodules, keratosis, laryngeal cancer, and vocal fold immobility, all of which can be identified through Stroboscopy.

Apex Group of Hospitals, managed by experienced medical professionals with 25 years of expertise, operates over 350 beds and provides high-quality healthcare services to the people of Mumbai and surrounding areas. With locations in Borivali, Kandivali, and Mulund, Apex Hospitals are dedicated to delivering comprehensive and compassionate care to their patients.

Source-Medindia
