Heart Arrhythmia Can Be Treated Effectively With The Aid Of OpenEP Platform

Research on atrial fibrillation is fostered by the development of an open-source platform, OpenEP by researchers from the School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences at King's College London published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology.



Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a heart condition that is characterized by an irregular and often fast heartbeat. Major symptoms include breathlessness, palpitations, and fatigue. AF is a major contributor to stroke and heart failure.

‘Research on atrial fibrillation is fostered by the development of an open-source platform – OpenEP, that lowers the barriers of entry to electrophysiology research. The open-source code offers a standardized way of using data processing techniques thereby providing an easy reproducibility of the content to other scientists.’

The OpenEP Platform



"For clinicians who may wish to do this sort of research but have not been able to before because of the significant barriers, many of these are now overcome. It is now possible to get the clinical data into a standardized format using the OpenEP and analyze it without writing specialized programs," says Lead author, Dr. Steven Williams, Honorary Senior Lecturer at King's School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences.



The study team made the code as open-source, so that the research community may verify the correctness of the implemented methods and also update them, if needed. The OpenEP platform is also utilized for research in other arrhythmias by collaborating institutions.



"We hope that OpenEP will foster collaboration with new and existing researchers in this exciting area of cardiology. Arrhythmias are a leading cause of morbidity in the UK, and we are confident that OpenEP will help to accelerate progress towards innovative treatments", says Dr. Nick Linton, Consultant Cardiologist & Senior Lecturer at Imperial College London and a senior author of the study.



Source: Medindia says Lead author, Dr. Steven Williams, Honorary Senior Lecturer at King's School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences.The study team made the code asso that the research community mayif needed. The OpenEP platform is also utilized for research in other arrhythmias by collaborating institutions.says Dr. Nick Linton, Consultant Cardiologist & Senior Lecturer at Imperial College London and a senior author of the study.Source: Medindia

Thethus lowers the barriers of entry to electrophysiology research. The platform also enables the researchers to focus on their specific hypothesis or research question. This standardized way of using data processing techniques allows for an