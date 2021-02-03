by Colleen Fleiss on  March 2, 2021 at 2:10 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in New York Drop To Lowest Level
In New York, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to its lowest since December 9, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in an official statement.

In the statement released on Sunday, Cuomo said that there were 5,259 hospitalisations on Saturday, compared with 5,445 a day earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average positivity rate reached 3.14 per cent on Saturday, down from 3.18 the previous day, or the lowest since November 25, 2020, he said.


The single-day positivity reached 2.77 per cent on Saturday, down from 2.85 per cent one day earlier, or the lowest since November 21, 2020.

"New Yorkers have shown dedication and determination throughout this crisis and it shows in the numbers," the Governor was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The footrace between the infection, hospitalisation and vaccination rates is at full speed and with the promise of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming online, there is no doubt we are getting closer to reaching the light at the end of the tunnel.

"While this is all positive news, now is not the time to get complacent. I encourage everyone to stay smart, stay tough and continue the practices we know are effective against this virus," he added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Cases in India Touch 1.11 Crore
In India, single-day rise of 15,510 new Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours pushed tally to 1.11 Crore.
READ MORE
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 113 Million, Say Sources
Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has topped 113 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.52 million.
READ MORE
Home Minister Amit Shah Gets COVID-19 Vaccine
Home Minister Amit Shah gets COVID-19 shot in phase 2 of the inoculation drive. Shah, 56, took the vaccination on Monday under supervision of staff from Medanta The Medicity.
READ MORE
Hidden Health and Wellness Benefits of Covid-19 Pandemic
Covid-19 pandemic has made people exercise more and eat healthy food. Researchers say that the data collected will give us a better understanding of how people react during a public health crisis and how we can better prepare for future public ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake