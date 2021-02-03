COVID-19 Hospitalizations in New York Drop To Lowest Level

In New York, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to its lowest since December 9, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in an official statement.



In the statement released on Sunday, Cuomo said that there were 5,259 hospitalisations on Saturday, compared with 5,445 a day earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

‘The state of New York has so far reported a total of 1,680,688 coronavirus cases and 47,827 deaths. ’





"New Yorkers have shown dedication and determination throughout this crisis and it shows in the numbers," the Governor was quoted as saying in the statement.



"The footrace between the infection, hospitalisation and vaccination rates is at full speed and with the promise of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming online, there is no doubt we are getting closer to reaching the light at the end of the tunnel.



"While this is all positive news, now is not the time to get complacent. I encourage everyone to stay smart, stay tough and continue the practices we know are effective against this virus," he added.



Source: IANS The single-day positivity reached 2.77 per cent on Saturday, down from 2.85 per cent one day earlier, or the lowest since November 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average positivity rate reached 3.14 per cent on Saturday, down from 3.18 the previous day, or the lowest since November 25, 2020, he said.