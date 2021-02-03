Global COVID-19 Cases Top 113 Million, Say Sources

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has topped 113 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.52 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,554,177 and 511,994 respectively, according to the CSSE.

‘In its latest update, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global COVID-19 caseload and death toll stood at 113,749,295 and 2,524,159 respectively.’





Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 254,221, followed by Mexico 184,474 on the third place and India 156,938 on the fourth.



Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (122,939), Italy (97,507), France (85,741), Russia (84,330), Germany (70,019), Spain (69,142), Iran (59,980), Colombia (59,660), Argentina (51,946), South Africa (49,941), Peru (46,094), Poland (43,656), Indonesia (35,981), Turkey (28,503), Ukraine (27,306), Belgium (22,052), Canada (21,961), Chile (20,476), Romania (20,287) and Czech Republic (20,194).



Source: IANS The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,517,232), Russia (4,187,166), the UK (4,182,772), France (3,747,263), Spain (3,188,553), Italy (2,907,825), Turkey (2,693,164), Germany (2,444,177), Colombia (2,248,135), Argentina (2,104,197), Mexico (2,076,882), Poland (1,696,885), Iran (1,623,159), South Africa (1,512,225), Ukraine (1,389,570), Indonesia (1,329,074), Peru (1,316,363), Czech Republic (1,227,595) and The Netherlands (1,098,875), the CSSE figures showed.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,079,979.