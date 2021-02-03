by Colleen Fleiss on  March 2, 2021 at 12:34 AM Coronavirus News
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 113 Million, Say Sources
Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has topped 113 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.52 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,554,177 and 511,994 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,079,979.


The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,517,232), Russia (4,187,166), the UK (4,182,772), France (3,747,263), Spain (3,188,553), Italy (2,907,825), Turkey (2,693,164), Germany (2,444,177), Colombia (2,248,135), Argentina (2,104,197), Mexico (2,076,882), Poland (1,696,885), Iran (1,623,159), South Africa (1,512,225), Ukraine (1,389,570), Indonesia (1,329,074), Peru (1,316,363), Czech Republic (1,227,595) and The Netherlands (1,098,875), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 254,221, followed by Mexico 184,474 on the third place and India 156,938 on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (122,939), Italy (97,507), France (85,741), Russia (84,330), Germany (70,019), Spain (69,142), Iran (59,980), Colombia (59,660), Argentina (51,946), South Africa (49,941), Peru (46,094), Poland (43,656), Indonesia (35,981), Turkey (28,503), Ukraine (27,306), Belgium (22,052), Canada (21,961), Chile (20,476), Romania (20,287) and Czech Republic (20,194).

Source: IANS

