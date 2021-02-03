Global COVID-19 Cases Top 113 Million, Say Sources

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,079,979.
‘In its latest update, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global COVID-19 caseload and death toll stood at 113,749,295 and 2,524,159 respectively.’
The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (10,517,232), Russia (4,187,166), the UK (4,182,772), France (3,747,263), Spain (3,188,553), Italy (2,907,825), Turkey (2,693,164), Germany (2,444,177), Colombia (2,248,135), Argentina (2,104,197), Mexico (2,076,882), Poland (1,696,885), Iran (1,623,159), South Africa (1,512,225), Ukraine (1,389,570), Indonesia (1,329,074), Peru (1,316,363), Czech Republic (1,227,595) and The Netherlands (1,098,875), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 254,221, followed by Mexico 184,474 on the third place and India 156,938 on the fourth.
Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 20,000 are the UK (122,939), Italy (97,507), France (85,741), Russia (84,330), Germany (70,019), Spain (69,142), Iran (59,980), Colombia (59,660), Argentina (51,946), South Africa (49,941), Peru (46,094), Poland (43,656), Indonesia (35,981), Turkey (28,503), Ukraine (27,306), Belgium (22,052), Canada (21,961), Chile (20,476), Romania (20,287) and Czech Republic (20,194).
Source: IANS