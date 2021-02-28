by Colleen Fleiss on  February 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Cambodia: 39 New Cases, Tally at 805
In Cambodia, 39 new coronavirus cases have been reported, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 805, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 35 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and Preah Sihanouk province, and four imported cases, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The imported cases were found on Cambodian UN peacekeepers who returned to the kingdom on February 21 from the Central African Republic, she said, adding that they turned out to be positive for the virus in their second tests.


He also encouraged people in provinces not to travel to Phnom Penh if unnecessary.

In an effort to stem the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as dozens of businesses have been temporarily closed.

The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 805 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with zero deaths and 477 recoveries, the MoH said.

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
WHO Fact Checks Patanjali’s Coronil Claim For COVID-19 Treatment
WHO has clarified that it has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of Coronil COVID-19 treatment even though Ayush Ministry approved it to support COVID-19 treatment.
READ MORE
US Panel Endorses Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Approval
A high powered US vaccine advisory panel endorsed mass use of a single dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

