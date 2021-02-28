COVID-19 in Cambodia: 39 New Cases, Tally at 805

In Cambodia, 39 new coronavirus cases have been reported, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 805, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.



The new infections included 35 locally transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and Preah Sihanouk province, and four imported cases, MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said in the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

‘Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen earlier this week called on all people involved in the third community outbreak on February 20 to seek Covid-19 tests and to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their houses. ’





In an effort to stem the outbreak, schools, gyms and entertainment venues as well as dozens of businesses have been temporarily closed.



The Southeast Asian nation has so far recorded a total of 805 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with zero deaths and 477 recoveries, the MoH said.



The imported cases were found on Cambodian UN peacekeepers who returned to the kingdom on February 21 from the Central African Republic, she said, adding that they turned out to be positive for the virus in their second tests.