by Pooja Shete on  February 27, 2021 at 11:12 PM Coronavirus News
WHO Fact Checks Patanjali’s Coronil Claim For COVID-19 Treatment
A clarification has been given by the World Health Organization on the treatment of novel coronavirus through traditional medicine.

The WHO South Asia handle tweeted that the global health body has "not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of Covid-19."

This clarification is being made amid the claims made by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved that its Coronil tablet has received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment.


Patanjali also released what it claimed was research work to support Coronil's benefit in Covid-19 treatment.

Previously, Union Ayush Ministry had categorized ayurvedic Coronil tablets as an 'Immuno-booster'.

Ramdev told reporters at a press conference that now Coronil is being recognized as a medicine for "supporting measure in Covid-19" treatment.

Ramdev said, "Study on the impact of Coronil on COVID has already been published in leading journals. It work not only for treatment, prevention and cure of COVID but also help in after-effects."

He claimed that this is the first company in India which has received such a license.

Announcement about the release of a research paper calling it the 'first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali' and the Ayush certification for Coronil was done at an event in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

However, only corticosteroids have been proven effective against severe and critical Covid-19 by the WHO's treatment arm.

Furthermore, according to the results of a trial published in October last year, all four treatments options - remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon - had little or no effect on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation and duration of hospital stay in hospitalized patients.

Based on another trial's result, WHO discontinued hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir drugs. Patanjali started work on an ayurvedic remedy for Covid-19 in January 2020 and has developed Coronil.

Source: Medindia

