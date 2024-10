World Osteoporosis Day: ‘Say NO to Fragile Bones’

Highlights: This day emphasizes the importance of early prevention and awareness of osteoporosis

Theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2024

Did You Know?

Osteoporosis causes over 37 million fragility fractures globally each year! #medindia #osteoporosis’

Tips for Maintaining Healthy Bones and Preventing Osteoporosis

Additional Tips:

Risk Factors:

Family history of osteoporosis or fractures

Sustaining a previous fracture, especially in the over 50 years age group

Consuming certain drugs like corticosteroids that are likely to cause osteoporosis

Medical conditions that are likely to cause the risk of osteoporosis include rheumatoid arthritis or celiac disease

Every year October 20th is celebrated as the World Osteoporosis Day with an aim of creating awareness about osteoporosis, its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. For this year 2024 the theme will be “Say NO to Fragile Bones” as this is intended to draw people’s attention to the aspect of bone health and to come up with ways on how they can guard their bones ().The "Say No to Fragile Bones" campaign focuses on three key messages:Both young and elderly persons should ensure that they implement early strategies that can help them to avoid developing osteoporosis and this include implementing bone healthy diets, engaging in weight bearing exercises, and avoiding matters such as smoking.Osteoporosis is a significant form of illness which if untreated can lead to severe complications. Understanding one's own risk factors, focusing on bone health, requesting osteoporosis screening or testing after recognition of risk factors, and taking prescribed medications can close the gap for osteoporosis and maintain mobility and independence in later years.Osteoporosis related fragility fractures are estimated to occur up to 37 million times annually with a huge human and health economic cost globally. All existing and prospective health authorities have to pay increased attention to bones by providing necessary and sufficient post fracture care services guaranteeing each individual with the fracture over 50 years old an adequate investigation and adequate treatment of osteoporosis to avoid further potentially lethal fractures.There are simple and effective ways to prevent conditions that cause bone loss and to maintain bone mass and density. Here are some tips and recommendations:Take sufficient amounts of calcium vitamin D and proteins in the food that you are taking. Some of these nutrients are very important in the building of bones in the human body and maintaining good health.Perform at least 30 minutes of walking or other exercises that bear some weight on the body on most days of the week and perform muscle-enhancing exercises at least two days of the week.Avoid getting overweight or obese; don’t smoke; don’t consume too much alcohol or any at all; make sure to get enough sleep.The body needs light, and one of the natural sources of light is the sun helps the body to synthesize Vitamin D, which is an essential nutrient for the bone system.The level of stress places all body organs and tissues at risk, including bones, and may lead to osteoporosis.Exercise thus helps in preserving balance thus preventing the numerous cases of falls and subsequent fractures.Be aware of your risk factors for osteoporosis, including:These are the tips and recommendations to prevent osteoporosis in a healthy way.Source-Medindia