World Osteoporosis Day: ‘Say NO to Fragile Bones’

- This day emphasizes the importance of early prevention and awareness of osteoporosis
- It encourages a bone-healthy lifestyle through nutrition, exercise, and healthy habits
- It also calls for healthcare policies prioritizing osteoporosis care and prevention
World Osteoporosis Day
Theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2024The "Say No to Fragile Bones" campaign focuses on three key messages:
Osteoporosis matters: Osteoporosis is a significant form of illness which if untreated can lead to severe complications. Understanding one's own risk factors, focusing on bone health, requesting osteoporosis screening or testing after recognition of risk factors, and taking prescribed medications can close the gap for osteoporosis and maintain mobility and independence in later years.
Make bone health a healthcare policy priority: Osteoporosis related fragility fractures are estimated to occur up to 37 million times annually with a huge human and health economic cost globally. All existing and prospective health authorities have to pay increased attention to bones by providing necessary and sufficient post fracture care services guaranteeing each individual with the fracture over 50 years old an adequate investigation and adequate treatment of osteoporosis to avoid further potentially lethal fractures.
Tips for Maintaining Healthy Bones and Preventing OsteoporosisThere are simple and effective ways to prevent conditions that cause bone loss and to maintain bone mass and density. Here are some tips and recommendations:
Nutrition: Take sufficient amounts of calcium, vitamin D and proteins in the food that you are taking. Some of these nutrients are very important in the building of bones in the human body and maintaining good health.
Lifestyle Habits: Avoid getting overweight or obese; don’t smoke; don’t consume too much alcohol or any at all; make sure to get enough sleep.
Additional Tips:
Get enough sunlight: The body needs light, and one of the natural sources of light is the sun helps the body to synthesize Vitamin D, which is an essential nutrient for the bone system.
Manage stress: The level of stress places all body organs and tissues at risk, including bones, and may lead to osteoporosis.
Get regular exercise: Exercise thus helps in preserving balance thus preventing the numerous cases of falls and subsequent fractures.
Risk Factors:
Be aware of your risk factors for osteoporosis, including:
- Family history of osteoporosis or fractures
- Sustaining a previous fracture, especially in the over 50 years age group
- Consuming certain drugs like corticosteroids that are likely to cause osteoporosis
- Medical conditions that are likely to cause the risk of osteoporosis include rheumatoid arthritis or celiac disease
