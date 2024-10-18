About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Osteoporosis Day: â€˜Say NO to Fragile Bonesâ€™

World Osteoporosis Day: ‘Say NO to Fragile Bones’

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Oct 18 2024 4:11 PM

Highlights:
  • This day emphasizes the importance of early prevention and awareness of osteoporosis
  • It encourages a bone-healthy lifestyle through nutrition, exercise, and healthy habits
  • It also calls for healthcare policies prioritizing osteoporosis care and prevention
Every year October 20th is celebrated as the World Osteoporosis Day with an aim of creating awareness about osteoporosis, its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. For this year 2024 the theme will be “Say NO to Fragile Bones” as this is intended to draw people’s attention to the aspect of bone health and to come up with ways on how they can guard their bones (1 Trusted Source
World Osteoporosis Day

Go to source).

Theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2024

The "Say No to Fragile Bones" campaign focuses on three key messages:

Osteoporosis-Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment-FAQs
Osteoporosis-Causes-Symptoms-Diagnosis-Treatment-FAQs
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.
Our bone health is crucial: Both young and elderly persons should ensure that they implement early strategies that can help them to avoid developing osteoporosis and this include implementing bone healthy diets, engaging in weight bearing exercises, and avoiding matters such as smoking.

Osteoporosis matters: Osteoporosis is a significant form of illness which if untreated can lead to severe complications. Understanding one's own risk factors, focusing on bone health, requesting osteoporosis screening or testing after recognition of risk factors, and taking prescribed medications can close the gap for osteoporosis and maintain mobility and independence in later years.

Make bone health a healthcare policy priority: Osteoporosis related fragility fractures are estimated to occur up to 37 million times annually with a huge human and health economic cost globally. All existing and prospective health authorities have to pay increased attention to bones by providing necessary and sufficient post fracture care services guaranteeing each individual with the fracture over 50 years old an adequate investigation and adequate treatment of osteoporosis to avoid further potentially lethal fractures.

Diet for Osteoporosis
Diet for Osteoporosis
The diet for osteoporosis includes bone-strengthening foods like dairy products, fish, fruits, and vegetables, along with adhering to a healthy lifestyle.

Tips for Maintaining Healthy Bones and Preventing Osteoporosis

There are simple and effective ways to prevent conditions that cause bone loss and to maintain bone mass and density. Here are some tips and recommendations:

Nutrition: Take sufficient amounts of calcium, vitamin D and proteins in the food that you are taking. Some of these nutrients are very important in the building of bones in the human body and maintaining good health.

Home Remedies for Osteoporosis
Home Remedies for Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis can be prevented with the help of changes in lifestyle or diet. Calcium, vitamin D, reduced alcohol consumption, regular exercise, reduced caffeine consumption are some of the remedies.
Physical Activity: Perform at least 30 minutes of walking or other exercises that bear some weight on the body on most days of the week and perform muscle-enhancing exercises at least two days of the week.

Lifestyle Habits: Avoid getting overweight or obese; don’t smoke; don’t consume too much alcohol or any at all; make sure to get enough sleep.

Diabetes May Increase Arthritis, Osteoporosis Risk
Diabetes May Increase Arthritis, Osteoporosis Risk
Diabetes may increase the risk of developing osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis. Therefore, healthcare professionals should make patients aware that regular exercise is the best treatment for preventing diabetes and arthritis.

Additional Tips:


Get enough sunlight: The body needs light, and one of the natural sources of light is the sun helps the body to synthesize Vitamin D, which is an essential nutrient for the bone system.

Manage stress: The level of stress places all body organs and tissues at risk, including bones, and may lead to osteoporosis.

Get regular exercise: Exercise thus helps in preserving balance thus preventing the numerous cases of falls and subsequent fractures.

Risk Factors:


Be aware of your risk factors for osteoporosis, including:
  • Family history of osteoporosis or fractures
  • Sustaining a previous fracture, especially in the over 50 years age group
  • Consuming certain drugs like corticosteroids that are likely to cause osteoporosis
  • Medical conditions that are likely to cause the risk of osteoporosis include rheumatoid arthritis or celiac disease
These are the tips and recommendations to prevent osteoporosis in a healthy way.

Reference:
  1. World Osteoporosis Day - (https://www.worldosteoporosisday.org/)

