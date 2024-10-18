How to Choose the Right Toothbrush For You?

Highlights: Choose between manual and electric toothbrushes based on comfort and effectiveness

Opt for soft bristles to protect sensitive gums and enamel

Regularly replace your toothbrush for optimal cleaning

Advertisement

Everyone has come across numerous ads for toothpastes and mouthwashes all of which claims to be “Dentists Approved”. But as a dentist myself, let me break all those overwhelming information in the market, which will help you in choosing the best one for you.deciding on what toothbrush to use. Even the decision between manual and electric, soft and hard bristles, and different sizes makes it difficult to choose.Consequently, the findings of Toothbrush Survey indicates that 75% of users employ substandard brushes that are hard, of wrong size, or replaced inadequately. Using the wrong type of toothbrush can contribute to enamel erosion, gum recession, and even increase the risk of oral infections due to ineffective cleaning or injury to gums.