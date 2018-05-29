Highlights:
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day
- World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day is observed every year on 30th
May to raise awareness and connect
those affected by MS with people involved in MS research and fundraising.
- MS
is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease and the exact cause is
unknown.
- The severity of symptoms vary from one person to another depending on the nerve fibers affected by the
condition.
is a global
campaign, which is observed on 30th May
every year to raise
awareness of MS and
to support and connect the 2.3 million people living with it
worldwide. The campaign for this year 2018 is called 'Bringing Us Closer'
and it's a day to observe global solidarity and hope for the future.
Importance
of Multiple sclerosis (MS) Day
World MS Day was first launched
by the MS International Federation (MISF)
in 2009. Every year the campaign focuses on different
themes and also has reached hundreds of thousands of people all around the
world.
A number of events and campaigns take place during the month of May, where the global MS community comes together
to share their
stories and encourage people living with the condition.
‘The campaign for this year’s World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day is ‘Bringing Us Closer’ - a day to observe global solidarity and hope for the future.’
This year, the #bringinguscloser
campaign is all about
connecting people who were affected by MS with those involved
in MS research, including scientists, nurses, students, fundraisers,
volunteers, and more.
What is Multiple sclerosis (MS) Multiple sclerosis (MS)
, a
neurological condition affects the brain, and spinal cord, where the coating
that protects the nerves (myelin) is damaged causing a range of symptoms like
problems with balance, vision and muscle control.
Over 2.5 million people around
the world are suffering from MS. Some of the famous personalities who have suffered from MS
include Clay Walker, Trevor Bayne, Jack
Osbourne, Jamie-Lynn, Montel Williams, Shebib, Josh Harding, Alan Osmond, Neil
Cavuto, Ann Romney, Tamia Hill, and Chris Wright.
Facts and
Statistics on Multiple sclerosis (MS)
- Globally,
over 2.5 million people are affected with MS
- Nearly
10,000 new cases diagnosed every year
- MS
is 3 times more common among women than men
- 8
out of 10 people with MS are diagnosed with the relapsing remitting type
- In
UK, around 100,000 people are diagnosed with MS
- MS
affects about 400,000 people in the U.S
- About
200,00 MS patients in India
- MS
is most commonly seen in Canada, Northern Europe and is less prevalent in
Asia and Africa.
What
are the Types of Multiple sclerosis (MS)
There
are 4 types of multiple sclerosis (MS), which include:
- Clinically Isolated Syndrome (CIS) - single episode of
neurological symptoms
- Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) - defined relapses occur
- Primary progressive MS (PPMS) - no defined relapses, but
symptoms gradually worsen
- Secondary progressive MS (SPMS) - no relapses, disability
worsens
Causes
and Risk Factors of Multiple sclerosis (MS)
Multiple
sclerosis (MS) is a life-long debilitating auto -immune disease and
the exact cause is unknown. However, there are some factors that play a major
role in developing MS such as age, sex, ethnicity, family history, stress,
smoking, obesity
, viral infections, vitamin D deficiency
, and environmental factors.
Signs
and Symptoms of Multiple sclerosis (MS)
The
severity of symptoms vary from one person to another depending on the nerve
fibers affected by the condition. The early symptoms of MS can be very mild and
can go unnoticed. The symptoms include:
- Fatigue
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Slurred speech
- Vision Problems
- Bowel dysfunction
- Balance problems and dizziness
- Dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing)
- Problems with thinking, learning and planning.
The
symptoms of MS are well known as 'The Seven Dwarfs of MS'
- clumsy, sleepy, achey,
shaky, forgetful, grouchy and dopey.
Treatment
for Multiple sclerosis (MS)There is no cure
available for MS.
Once an individual is diagnosed with MS, they have to live with it
throughout their life. But with few treatments, MS and its symptoms can be
managed. Treating relapses of MS symptoms and reducing
the number of relapses is possible.
The symptoms can be treated with medications,
physiotherapy, occupational therapy
and other treatments. However, scientists are
investigating and might be able to find the exact cause in the near future and
new treatment methods can be developed.
Tips to
Manage Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Here
are some tips that help in managing symptoms of Multiple
sclerosis (MS).
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Avoid extreme temperatures
- Quit smoking
- Exercise regularly
- Relieving stress
- Consuming a balanced diet
- Increase vitamin D intake (40 and 70 ng/mL)
- Regular mental health screening.
Across the globe, people are
getting involved by organizing various events for MS. As someone once said, 'A
community of friends supporting each other can make a world of difference.'
So let's join together and make a difference in the lives of people who have Multiple sclerosis
(MS).
