World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day

Written by Hannah Joy
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 29, 2018 at 7:26 PM
Highlights:
  • World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day is observed every year on 30th May to raise awareness and connect those affected by MS with people involved in MS research and fundraising.
  • MS is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease and the exact cause is unknown.
  • The severity of symptoms vary from one person to another depending on the nerve fibers affected by the condition.
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day is a global campaign, which is observed on 30th May every year to raise awareness of MS and to support and connect the 2.3 million people living with it worldwide. The campaign for this year 2018 is called 'Bringing Us Closer' and it's a day to observe global solidarity and hope for the future.

Importance of Multiple sclerosis (MS) Day

World MS Day was first launched by the MS International Federation (MISF)in 2009. Every year the campaign focuses on different themes and also has reached hundreds of thousands of people all around the world.
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day

A number of events and campaigns take place during the month of May, where the global MS community comes together to share their stories and encourage people living with the condition.

This year, the #bringinguscloser campaign is all about connecting people who were affected by MS with those involved in MS research, including scientists, nurses, students, fundraisers, volunteers, and more.

What is Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological condition affects the brain, and spinal cord, where the coating that protects the nerves (myelin) is damaged causing a range of symptoms like problems with balance, vision and muscle control.

Over 2.5 million people around the world are suffering from MS. Some of the famous personalities who have suffered from MS include Clay Walker, Trevor Bayne, Jack Osbourne, Jamie-Lynn, Montel Williams, Shebib, Josh Harding, Alan Osmond, Neil Cavuto, Ann Romney, Tamia Hill, and Chris Wright.

Facts and Statistics on Multiple sclerosis (MS)

  • Globally, over 2.5 million people are affected with MS
  • Nearly 10,000 new cases diagnosed every year
  • MS is 3 times more common among women than men
  • 8 out of 10 people with MS are diagnosed with the relapsing remitting type
  • In UK, around 100,000 people are diagnosed with MS
  • MS affects about 400,000 people in the U.S
  • About 200,00 MS patients in India
  • MS is most commonly seen in Canada, Northern Europe and is less prevalent in Asia and Africa.

What are the Types of Multiple sclerosis (MS)

There are 4 types of multiple sclerosis (MS), which include:
  • Clinically Isolated Syndrome (CIS) - single episode of neurological symptoms
  • Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) - defined relapses occur
  • Primary progressive MS (PPMS) - no defined relapses, but symptoms gradually worsen
  • Secondary progressive MS (SPMS) - no relapses, disability worsens

Causes and Risk Factors of Multiple sclerosis (MS)

  Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a life-long debilitating auto -immune disease and the exact cause is unknown. However, there are some factors that play a major role in developing MS such as age, sex, ethnicity, family history, stress, smoking, obesity, viral infections, vitamin D deficiency, and environmental factors.

Signs and Symptoms of Multiple sclerosis (MS)

  The severity of symptoms vary from one person to another depending on the nerve fibers affected by the condition. The early symptoms of MS can be very mild and can go unnoticed. The symptoms include:
  • Fatigue
  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Slurred speech
  • Vision Problems
  • Bowel dysfunction
  • Balance problems and dizziness
  • Dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing)
  • Problems with thinking, learning and planning.
The symptoms of MS are well known as 'The Seven Dwarfs of MS' - clumsy, sleepy, achey, shaky, forgetful, grouchy and dopey.

Treatment for Multiple sclerosis (MS)

There is no cure available for MS. Once an individual is diagnosed with MS, they have to live with it throughout their life. But with few treatments, MS and its symptoms can be managed. Treating relapses of MS symptoms and reducing the number of relapses is possible.

The symptoms can be treated with medications, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and other treatments. However, scientists are investigating and might be able to find the exact cause in the near future and new treatment methods can be developed.

Tips to Manage Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

  Here are some tips that help in managing symptoms of Multiple sclerosis (MS).
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Avoid extreme temperatures
  • Quit smoking
  • Exercise regularly
  • Relieving stress
  • Consuming a balanced diet
  • Increase vitamin D intake (40 and 70 ng/mL)
  • Regular mental health screening.
Across the globe, people are getting involved by organizing various events for MS. As someone once said, 'A community of friends supporting each other can make a world of difference.' So let's join together and make a difference in the lives of people who have Multiple sclerosis (MS).

References:
  1. World MS Day - (https://www.msif.org/about-us/who-we-are-and-what-we-do/advocacy/world-ms-day/)
  2. About World MS Day - (https://worldmsday.org/about/)
  3. Multiple Sclerosis Society of India - (http://www.mssocietyindia.org/)
  4. What Is MS? - (hhttps://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-is-MS)

