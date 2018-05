is a global campaign, which is observed onevery year to raise awareness of MS and to support and connect the 2.3 million people living with it worldwide. The campaign for this year 2018 is calledand it's a day to observe global solidarity and hope for the future.World MS Day wasby thein 2009. Every year the campaign focuses on different themes and also has reached hundreds of thousands of people all around the world.

World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day

What is Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Facts and Statistics on Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Globally, over 2.5 million people are affected with MS

Nearly 10,000 new cases diagnosed every year

MS is 3 times more common among women than men

8 out of 10 people with MS are diagnosed with the relapsing remitting type

In UK, around 100,000 people are diagnosed with MS

MS affects about 400,000 people in the U.S

About 200,00 MS patients in India

MS is most commonly seen in Canada, Northern Europe and is less prevalent in Asia and Africa.

What are the Types of Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Clinically Isolated Syndrome (CIS) - single episode of neurological symptoms

Relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) - defined relapses occur

Primary progressive MS (PPMS) - no defined relapses, but symptoms gradually worsen

Secondary progressive MS (SPMS) - no relapses, disability worsens

Causes and Risk Factors of Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Signs and Symptoms of Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Fatigue

Anxiety

Depression

Slurred speech

Vision Problems

Bowel dysfunction

Balance problems and dizziness

Dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing)

Problems with thinking, learning and planning.

Treatment for Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Tips to Manage Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid extreme temperatures

Quit smoking

Exercise regularly

Relieving stress

Consuming a balanced diet

Increase vitamin D intake (40 and 70 ng/mL)

Regular mental health screening.

A number of events and campaigns take place during the month of May, where the global MS community comes together to share their stories and encourage people living with the condition.This year, thecampaign is all about connecting people who were affected by MS with those involved in MS research, including scientists, nurses, students, fundraisers, volunteers, and more. Multiple sclerosis (MS) , a neurological condition affects the brain, and spinal cord, where the coating that protects the nerves (myelin) is damaged causing a range of symptoms like problems with balance, vision and muscle control.Over 2.5 million people around the world are suffering from MS. Some of theinclude Clay Walker, Trevor Bayne, Jack Osbourne, Jamie-Lynn, Montel Williams, Shebib, Josh Harding, Alan Osmond, Neil Cavuto, Ann Romney, Tamia Hill, and Chris Wright.There are 4 types of multiple sclerosis (MS), which include:Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a life-long debilitating auto -immune disease and the exact cause is unknown. However, there are some factors that play a major role in developing MS such as age, sex, ethnicity, family history, stress, smoking, obesity , viral infections, vitamin D deficiency , and environmental factors.The severity of symptoms vary from one person to another depending on the nerve fibers affected by the condition. The early symptoms of MS can be very mild and can go unnoticed. The symptoms include:The symptoms of MS are well known as- clumsy, sleepy, achey, shaky, forgetful, grouchy and dopey.Once an individual is diagnosed with MS, they have to live with it throughout their life. But with few treatments, MS and its symptoms can be managed. Treating relapses of MS symptoms and reducing the number of relapses is possible.The symptoms can be treated withand other treatments. However, scientists are investigating and might be able to find the exact cause in the near future and new treatment methods can be developed.Here are some tips that help in managing symptoms of Multiple sclerosis (MS).Across the globe, people are getting involved by organizing various events for MS. As someone once said,So let's join together and make a difference in the lives of people who have Multiple sclerosis (MS).Source: Medindia