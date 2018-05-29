World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day is observed every year on 30 th May to raise awareness and connect those affected by MS with people involved in MS research and fundraising.

May to raise awareness and connect those affected by MS with people involved in MS research and fundraising. MS is a life-long debilitating auto-immune disease and the exact cause is unknown.

The severity of symptoms vary from one person to another depending on the nerve fibers affected by the condition.

Importance of Multiple sclerosis (MS) Day

is a global campaign, which is observed onevery year to raise awareness of MS and to support and connect the 2.3 million people living with it worldwide. The campaign for this year 2018 is calledand it's a day to observe global solidarity and hope for the future.World MS Day wasby thein 2009. Every year the campaign focuses on different themes and also has reached hundreds of thousands of people all around the world.