medindia
World No Tobacco Day
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

World No Tobacco Day

Written by Rishika Gupta
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 30, 2018 at 6:23 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The World No Tobacco Day is observed on 31st May every year.
  • This day is ear-marked to highlight the health issues and diseases associated with consuming tobacco and tobacco-containing products.
  • This year's theme revolves around the heart and risks posed by tobacco to its healthy condition.
World No Tobacco Day observed on 31st May every year, to increase awareness among the public to stop using tobacco and its various products.
World No Tobacco Day

World No Tobacco Day basically encourages people to choose life instead of tobacco which is sure to cause various diseases at some point in life.

This year focus is going to be "Tobacco and heart disease.", exploring the link between tobacco and heart and other cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as stroke.

How Can Tobacco Affect My Heart?

Smoking cigarettes containing tobacco is one of the most important causes of heart diseases. According to a West Virginia state report, nearly thirty percent of heart disease deaths are caused by cigarette smoking. This is also one of the single most largest preventable cause of heart disease.

What is it Inside Tobacco that is Harmful to the Heart?

Tobacco smoke has been found to have high amonts of carbon monoxide. This carbon-monoxide is what effects the heart as it reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood cells. Inadequate oxygen to vital organs such as heart can cause a heart attack.

Nicotine use over a long time can cause the heart to beat faster and increase its blood pressure for good and this over a long period of time can cause "wear and tear" on the cardiovascular system.

It is also believed that Cigarette smoking can increase the risk of stroke by increasing certain clotting factors in the blood and damaging the lining of blood vessels.

How can We Create Awareness About this Day?

Here are few tips to raise public awareness on the issue of tobacco use and its associated diseases.
  • Educate people about the tobacco use and its associated diseases.
  • Engage in anti-tobacco mass media campaigns that inform public of the harm that comes with tobacco.
  • To prevent second-hand smoking exposure, try creating smoke-free indoor public places
  • Monitor tobacco use and it's prevention policies
  • Offer help to people to quit tobacco

Facts on Tobacco Use

  • Tobacco use is considered to be one of the biggest public health threats as every year it kills more than 7 million people in the world and in those nearly 890 000 deaths are because of second-hand smoke exposure.
  • There are around 4000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, of which nearly 250 are known to be harmful, and more than 50 are well known to cause cancer.
  • There is no guaranteed safe level for second-hand tobacco smoke exposure
  • Second-hand smoke can also cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, including coronary heart disease and lung cancer.
  • Tobacco use is currently only being monitored by 1 in 3 countries, representing only 39% of the world's population.
Let's join hands and decrease the use of tobacco in the world and prevent our fellow citizens from dying of a habit.

References:
  1. World No Tobacco Day - (http://www.who.int/campaigns/no-tobacco-day/2018/event/en/)
  2. Key facts on Tobacco - (http://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/tobacco)
  3. Tobacco and CVD - (http://www.wvdhhr.org/bph/cvd/page1.htm)

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Some drugs which are prescribed to treat disease may cause neuropathy as an adverse effect. Signs ...

 Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...