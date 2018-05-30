Highlights:
- The World No
Tobacco Day is observed on 31st May every year.
- This day is
ear-marked to highlight the health issues and diseases associated with
consuming tobacco and tobacco-containing products.
- This year's theme
revolves around the heart and risks posed by tobacco to its healthy
condition.
World No
Tobacco Day observed on 31st
May every year, to increase awareness
among the public to stop using tobacco and its various products.
World No
Tobacco Day basically encourages people to choose life instead of tobacco which
is sure to cause various diseases at some point in life.
‘If you smoke or consume a lot of tobacco, stopping it right away, will be the most useful thing you can do to protect your heart in the future.’
This year
focus is going to be "Tobacco and heart disease.", exploring the link between tobacco and heart and other
cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as stroke
.
How
Can Tobacco Affect My Heart?
Smoking
cigarettes containing tobacco is one of the most important causes of heart diseases.
According to a West Virginia state report, nearly thirty percent of heart disease
deaths are caused by cigarette smoking.
This is also one of the single most largest preventable cause of heart disease.
What
is it Inside Tobacco that is Harmful to the Heart?
Tobacco smoke
has been found to have high amonts of carbon monoxide. This carbon-monoxide is
what effects the heart as it reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood
cells. Inadequate oxygen to vital organs such as heart can cause a heart
attack.
Nicotine use
over a long time can cause the heart to beat faster and increase its blood
pressure for good and this over a long period of time can cause "wear and
tear" on the cardiovascular system.
It is also
believed that Cigarette smoking
can increase the risk of stroke
by increasing certain clotting factors in the blood and damaging the lining of
blood vessels.
How
can We Create Awareness About this Day?
Here are few
tips to raise public awareness on the issue of tobacco use and its associated
diseases.
- Educate people
about the tobacco use and its associated diseases.
- Engage in
anti-tobacco mass media campaigns that inform public of the harm that
comes with tobacco.
- To prevent
second-hand smoking exposure, try creating smoke-free indoor public places
- Monitor tobacco
use and it's prevention policies
- Offer help to
people to quit tobacco
Facts
on Tobacco Use
- Tobacco use is
considered to be one of the biggest public health threats as every year it
kills more than 7 million people in the world and in those nearly 890 000
deaths are because of second-hand smoke exposure.
- There are around
4000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, of which nearly 250 are known to be
harmful, and more than 50 are well known to cause cancer.
- There is no
guaranteed safe level for second-hand tobacco smoke exposure
- Second-hand smoke
can also cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, including coronary
heart disease and lung
cancer.
- Tobacco use is
currently only being monitored by 1 in 3 countries, representing only 39%
of the world's population.
Let's join
hands and decrease the use of tobacco in the world and prevent our fellow
citizens from dying of a habit.
Source: Medindia
