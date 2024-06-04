Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, June 04). World Environment Day: A Celebration of Our Interconnected Health and Planet . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 04, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-environment-day-a-celebration-of-our-interconnected-health-and-planet-215926-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "World Environment Day: A Celebration of Our Interconnected Health and Planet". Medindia. Jun 04, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-environment-day-a-celebration-of-our-interconnected-health-and-planet-215926-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "World Environment Day: A Celebration of Our Interconnected Health and Planet". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-environment-day-a-celebration-of-our-interconnected-health-and-planet-215926-1.htm. (accessed Jun 04, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. World Environment Day: A Celebration of Our Interconnected Health and Planet. Medindia, viewed Jun 04, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-environment-day-a-celebration-of-our-interconnected-health-and-planet-215926-1.htm.