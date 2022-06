World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?

Advertisement

Why is World Environment Day Needed?

Aim of the Campaign and the Golden Jubilee of Conference

Actions to be Done During Environment Day

Join hands to save environment.

Global Warming is Global Warning.

Environment is everything, don't spoil it.

Save the environment in present for better life in future.

Don't destroy, save the environment

Our Earth, Our Habitat, Our Home.

Explainer: What is World Environment Day? - (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/05/what-is-world-environment-day/) World Environment Day - (https://www.genevaenvironmentnetwork.org/world-environment-day/) About World Environment Day - (https://www.worldenvironmentday.global/overview) Stockholm+50 opens with calls to accelerate action for a healthy planet and prosperity for all - (https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/press-release/stockholm50-opens-calls-accelerate-action-healthy-planet-and) Explore Earth Action Numbers Around The World - (https://www.worldenvironmentday.global/get-involved/earth-action-numbers-impact)

( ).This year marks the. The 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm led to the establishment of UNEP.Furthermore, World Environment Day helps to drive changes in consumption patterns and in national and international environmental policy ( ).Individuals can be drivers of change through their support for businesses and governments. The actions of these larger entities can have a transformational impact, potentially locking in sustainable consumption and production behaviors for the decades to come ( ), with the regard to the environmental issues.As rightfully tweeted by UNEP via Twitter, "The science is clear & time is running out — we must go from harming our planet to healing it."Each year, World Environment Day is hosted by a different country and for this year 2022, it is Sweden, and the official celebrations are going to take place in Sweden. Per Bolund, Swedish Minister for Environment and Climate, had rightfully said: "We are proud to host World Environment Day 2022. Sweden invites the countries of the world to participate in the celebrations and to organise activities and events. We want to highlight some of the most urgent environmental issues, as well as a number of Swedish initiatives and our role in international environmental action."World Environment Day 2022 will be an. UNEP too will work with Sweden to show these innovations through a series of written stories and short videos that will be shared online as when they are uploaded ( ).2022 is a historic milestone for the global environmental community as it marks the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in 1972 and is widely regarded as the first international conference on the environment. The goals of poverty alleviation and environmental protection were combined and paved the way for sustainable development goals.In early June 2022, the high-level Stockholm +50 international meeting was held in Sweden, a few days before World Environment Day. The communications around these events are connected and mutually reinforcing.Stockholm +50 opens with calls to accelerate action for a healthy planet and prosperity for all. Speakers stressed the need for decisive action to transform the global economy and humanity's relationship with nature for people and planet to thrive ( ).Numerous actions are being taken by governments, cities, finance, businesses, non-governmental organizations, academia, civil society and individuals across climate, nature, chemicals, and pollution ( ). Various events were planned by Geneva Environment Network and other stockholders like "Facing the climate emergency: "Meetings for reflection and action": Food, responsibility and sustainability" and "Guided tours at the Botanical Gardens and Conservatory." Various outdoor activities like trekking, bird watching, and biking were also planned, and exhibitions regarding climate change biodiversity , and botanical missions.You can also post through your social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram withand, and bring nice quotes before the hashtags like:Just as the WED website says ( ):Source: Medindia