World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?

- World Environment Day 2022 is a global platform for inspiring positive change on the environment
- Climate adaptation cost in developing nations is estimated to be around $500 billion per year
- The theme for this year is “Only One Earth”
World Environment Day observed on the 5th of June annually calls for collective and transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.
It is the largest known global environmental event, with millions of people from more than 150 countries participating annually, as it is constantly being a platform for global outreach.
History of World Environment DayWorld Environment Day was first observed in 1973 and has been described by the creator United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) as a "Global Platform for Inspiring Positive Change."
It is the largest global environmental event attended by millions of people in more than 150 countries. The idea is to "engage governments, businesses, civil society, schools, celebrities, cities and communities in raising awareness and celebrating environmental action" ().
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first global environment summit launch. The 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm led to the establishment of UNEP.
Why is World Environment Day Needed?World Environment Day has been developed as a platform to raise awareness on the problems facing our environment such as air pollution, plastic pollution, illegal wildlife trade, sustainable consumption, sea-level increase, and food security, among others. Furthermore, World Environment Day helps to drive changes in consumption patterns and in national and international environmental policy ().
Individuals can be drivers of change through their support for businesses and governments. The actions of these larger entities can have a transformational impact, potentially locking in sustainable consumption and production behaviors for the decades to come (), with the regard to the environmental issues.
As rightfully tweeted by UNEP via Twitter, "The science is clear & time is running out — we must go from harming our planet to healing it."
Each year, World Environment Day is hosted by a different country and for this year 2022, it is Sweden, and the official celebrations are going to take place in Sweden. Per Bolund, Swedish Minister for Environment and Climate, had rightfully said: "We are proud to host World Environment Day 2022. Sweden invites the countries of the world to participate in the celebrations and to organise activities and events. We want to highlight some of the most urgent environmental issues, as well as a number of Swedish initiatives and our role in international environmental action."
Aim of the Campaign and the Golden Jubilee of ConferenceWorld Environment Day 2022 will be an opportunity to show some of Sweden's pioneering work on the environment over the past 50 years. UNEP too will work with Sweden to show these innovations through a series of written stories and short videos that will be shared online as when they are uploaded ().
2022 is a historic milestone for the global environmental community as it marks the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in 1972 and is widely regarded as the first international conference on the environment. The goals of poverty alleviation and environmental protection were combined and paved the way for sustainable development goals.
In early June 2022, the high-level Stockholm +50 international meeting was held in Sweden, a few days before World Environment Day. The communications around these events are connected and mutually reinforcing.
Stockholm +50 opens with calls to accelerate action for a healthy planet and prosperity for all. Speakers stressed the need for decisive action to transform the global economy and humanity's relationship with nature for people and planet to thrive ().
Actions to be Done During Environment DayNumerous actions are being taken by governments, cities, finance, businesses, non-governmental organizations, academia, civil society and individuals across climate, nature, chemicals, and pollution (). Various events were planned by Geneva Environment Network and other stockholders like "Facing the climate emergency: "Meetings for reflection and action": Food, responsibility and sustainability" and "Guided tours at the Botanical Gardens and Conservatory." Various outdoor activities like trekking, bird watching, and biking were also planned, and exhibitions regarding climate change, biodiversity, and botanical missions.
You can also post through your social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with #WorldEnvironmentDay, #WorldEnvironmentDay2022 and #WED2022, and bring nice quotes before the hashtags like:
- Join hands to save environment.
- Global Warming is Global Warning.
- Environment is everything, don't spoil it.
- Save the environment in present for better life in future.
- Don't destroy, save the environment
- Our Earth, Our Habitat, Our Home.
We have #OnlyOneEarth. Let's take care of it.
Source: Medindia
