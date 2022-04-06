World Environment Day 2022: What Can We Do to Save Our Planet?

Highlights: World Environment Day 2022 is a global platform for inspiring positive change on the environment

Climate adaptation cost in developing nations is estimated to be around $500 billion per year

The theme for this year is “Only One Earth”

World Environment Day observed on the 5th of June annually calls for collective and transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.



It is the largest known global environmental event, with millions of people from more than 150 countries participating annually, as it is constantly being a platform for global outreach.

History of World Environment Day World Environment Day was first observed in 1973 and has been described by the creator United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) as a "Global Platform for Inspiring Positive Change."

