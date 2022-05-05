About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Does Food Security Protect Children from Psychological Problems?

by Hannah Joy on May 5, 2022 at 8:17 PM
Font : A-A+

Does Food Security Protect Children from Psychological Problems?

Shielding children from food insecurity can protect them a little from psychological problems, but not entirely, reveals a new study.

Impacts of Food Insecurity on Mental Health

It's easy to imagine the emotional distress of both parents and children in families where there isn't enough to eat. Especially if it happens regularly.

Kindergarten Children Suffering Food Insecurity Perform Poorly
Kindergarten Children Suffering Food Insecurity Perform Poorly
 Children from homes facing food insecurity show poor maths and social skills during kindergarten.
Advertisement


An increasing number of studies have shown an association between food insecurity and adverse mental health outcomes. Now, new research from McGill University has looked at the impacts of food insecurity on the mental health of both parents and children separately.

The researchers found that in families where adults sacrifice their own nutritional needs so that their offspring are fed first, the mental health of both groups is less severely affected. Although it is affected, nevertheless.
Food Insecurity Linked to Higher Risk of Asthma, Diabetes and Hypertension
Food Insecurity Linked to Higher Risk of Asthma, Diabetes and Hypertension
 Food insecurity can elevate the risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and mental disorders. Increased stress levels arising from food insecurity could be the cause of these chronic disorders.
Advertisement

The researchers used data from three cycles of the Canadian Community Health Survey (CCHS) between 2007-2018 (with about 100,000 respondents in each cycle, approximately ¼ of whom were children or youth). Because family members responded separately to questions about mental health and well-being, and food security, it was possible to look at how food insecurity affected parents and children differently.

Shielding Children from Food Insecurity has Only a Limited Effect on their Mental Health

"Although it is known that feeding children first protects them from malnutrition, how this practice affects family mental health has been unclear," says Frank Elgar, the senior author on the recent paper in the Canadian Journal of Public Health and a professor in McGill's School of Population and Global Health and the Canada Research Chair in Social Inequalities in Child Health.

"We found that, for the one in eight households in Canada that is food-insecure, the ability to shield children and youth was associated only with reduced risks of mood disorder in youth, though it was also associated improved mental health outcomes more generally in adults."

There was no evidence to suggest that shielding was associated with a reduction in the risks of anxiety disorder or having poor health or mental health in youth. Shielding aside, the results of the study clearly show that food insecurity is associated with poor mental health and lower well-being in both youth and adults.

"When children and youth are affected by food insecurity during a formative stage in their brain development, even if their parents do their best to shield them, there is no evidence that it significantly improves their psychological outcomes," adds Elgar.

"These findings underline the importance of policies that look at food security and mental health at the same time. People at food banks don't just need food, they may also need mental health supports, especially to ensure that children and youth are not affected over the long term."

Detailed findings

  • Approximately 84.5 % of the households in the sample were food-secure
  • Approximately 15.5 % of the households in the sample were food-insecure to differing degrees (marginal, moderate, or severe)
  • The more severe the degree of food insecurity in a household, the lower the level of shielding of youth and children on the part of parents. (Shielding occurred in about 65% of households with marginal food insecurity, 34% of the households with moderate food insecurity, and in just 11% of households with severe food insecurity).
  • Approximately 6.3 % of households were food-insecure and shielding youth and children and approximately 9.1 % were food-insecure and not shielding youth.

Comparing youth and adult mental health in food-secure vs. food-insecure households

  • Youth and children in food-insecure households where the young were not shielded, showed elevated risks of mood disorder, anxiety disorder, fair or poor mental health, fair or poor general health and low life satisfaction compared to those in food-secure households.
  • Youth and children in food-insecure households where the young were shielded, showed elevated risks of only anxiety disorder and fair or poor mental health and did not differ significantly from youth in food-secure households with respect to other mental health and well-being outcomes.
  • Adults in food-insecure households, especially in non-shielding households, showed consistently greater risks of poor mental health and well-being compared with adults in food-secure households. Comparing youth and adult mental health in shielded vs. unshielded households

Comparing youth and adult mental health in shielded vs. unshielded households

  • The only significant impact on youth in shielding households compared to unshielded households was a reduced risk of mood disorders. All other mental health risks were similar for youth in shielded and unshielded households.
  • Adults had a 22-37% higher risk of their mental health being affected if they were unable to shield their children from food insecurity and showed a greater risk of mood disorders.
    • "While this study found that shielding children and youth from food insecurity is associated with better psychological outcomes in both adults and youth, further work is needed to isolate the costs and benefits of this protective behavior," adds Elgar.


Source: Eurekalert
Food Insecurity Causes Type 2 Diabetes
Food Insecurity Causes Type 2 Diabetes
Food insecurity may increase inflammation in the body, which can cause diet-related obesity. Also, food insecurity is stressful and can lead to mental distress, which triggers the release of cortisol and other stress hormones, and can lead to the development of type 2 diabetes.
Advertisement

Food Insecurity at Home Hampers Adolescent Learning
Food Insecurity at Home Hampers Adolescent Learning
 Early life food insecurity may have a negative impact on the learning ability of adolescents in India, reveals a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
View all
Recommended Reading
Hunger Fullness and Weight ControlHunger Fullness and Weight Control
Label Lingo on Food Items: DecodedLabel Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Selenium - Natural Source Better than SupplementsSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Tips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Top Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Top Food for DietersTop Food for Dieters
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug Side Effects Calculator The Essence of Yoga Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Pressure Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Hospital A-Z Drug Brands in India Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR