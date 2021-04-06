World Environment Day 2021 - Let's Join Hands to Restore the Ecosystem!

World Environment Day is commemorated on June 5 annually. Protecting the environment is the main purpose of celebrating this day and encourage activities that aid in protecting the environment. Since 1974, it is constantly being a platform for global outreach, with over 143 countries participating annually.
Brief history of World Environment Day
World Environment Day (WED)
was established in 1972 at the Stockholm Conference on the Human environment held by the USA. In 1974, WED was celebrated with the theme " Only One Earth". Being a platform for global outreach, the practice of rotating the host cities each year was adopted in 1987.
New Delhi in India has been the host city two times way back in 2011 and 2018. In June 2013, an Earth anthem
written by poet Abhay K was launched by Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, and Union ministers of India. Since then, this anthem is widely used in the celebrations of World Environment Day.
Let's Restore the Ecosystem this Year!
The theme of the World Environment Day 2021 is 'Ecosystem Restoration'
. Many activities like planting trees, making cities greener
, rewilding gardens, and cleaning up our rivers and coasts will be a part of restoring the ecosystem. Pakistan will be the host country this year.
‘The UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) is going to be launched on this year's World Environment Day.The 2021 theme focuses on restoring our ecosystems with a focus on planting trees, rewilding gardens, and cleaning up water bodies.’
The spotlight event of this year's WED would be the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) that aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean.
What's the Need to Protect Ecosystem?
"Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed,"
said Mahatma Gandhi, an Indian freedom fighter.
We have been exploiting our ecosystems
as much as we could. Scientists say that every three seconds, the world loses enough forest to cover a football pitch and up to 90% of coral reefs could be lost by 2050.
Global warming
is an issue of concern as there is a rise in the rate of melting of glaciers and global greenhouse gas emissions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how much should we do to protect our ecosystems. Starting from the shrinkage of natural habitats for animals to the loss of many smaller forests, we contributed either knowingly or unknowingly to the dissemination of many pathogens, including the SARS-CoV-2.
We can take this 'World Environment Day' to kick off all these issues and restore our ecosystems within this decade.
What can 'We' do to Save the Earth?
All of us can start from our homes to protect our Earth. Some measures that can be adopted include,
