Food Allergy Linked to Lower Risk of Covid-19 Infection

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Food allergy is associated with lower risk of Covid-19 infection
  • High body mass index (BMI) and obesity can increase the infection risk, but not asthma
  • Children below 12 years are also likely to become infected with the virus

Food Allergy Linked to Lower Risk of Covid-19 Infection

People with food allergies were found less likely to become infected with Covid-19 virus than people without them, reveals a National Institutes of Health-funded study.

In addition, while previous research identified obesity as a risk factor for severe COVID-19, the new study has identified obesity and high body mass index (BMI) as associated with increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Can Food Allergy be a Reason for Childhood Anxiety?
Can Food Allergy be a Reason for Childhood Anxiety?
Food allergy in children is particularly linked to elevated social anxiety and fear of social rejection and humiliation.
Advertisement


In contrast, the study determined that asthma does not increase the risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The Human Epidemiology and Response to SARS-CoV-2 (HEROS) study also found that children ages 12 years or younger are just as likely to become infected with the virus as teenagers and adults, but 75% of infections in children are asymptomatic. In addition, the study confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 transmission within households with children is high. These findings were published today in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
New Drug for Food Allergy and Asthma Developed
New Drug for Food Allergy and Asthma Developed
A new drug to help prevent asthma and allergies to foods such as peanuts and shellfish is being developed.
Advertisement

"The HEROS study findings underscore the importance of vaccinating children and implementing other public health measures to prevent them from becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2, thus protecting both children and vulnerable members of their household from the virus," said Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy, and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH.

"Furthermore, the observed association between food allergy and the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2, as well as between body-mass index and this risk, merit further investigation." NIAID sponsored and funded the HEROS study.

Tina V. Hartert, M.D., M.P.H, co-led the research with Max A. Seibold, Ph.D. Dr. Hartert is director of the Center for Asthma and Environmental Sciences Research, vice president for translational science, the Lulu H. Owen Chair in Medicine, and a professor of medicine and pediatrics at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville. Dr. Seibold is the director of computational biology, the Wohlberg and Lambert Endowed Chair of Pharmacogenomics, and a professor of pediatrics in the Center for Genes, Environment, and Health at National Jewish Health in Denver.

Allergic Disease and Covid-19

The HEROS study team monitored for SARS-CoV-2 infection in more than 4,000 people in nearly 1,400 households that included at least one person age 21 years or younger. This surveillance took place in 12 U.S. cities between May 2020 and February 2021, before the widespread rollout of COVID-19 vaccines among non-healthcare workers in the United States and before the widespread emergence of variants of concern.

Participants were recruited from existing, NIH-funded studies focused on allergic diseases. Roughly half of the participating children, teenagers and adults had a self-reported food allergy, asthma, eczema, or allergic rhinitis.

A caregiver in each household took nasal swabs of participants every two weeks to test for SARS-CoV-2 and filled out weekly surveys. If a member of the household developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, additional nasal swabs were taken. Blood samples also were collected periodically and after a family's first reported illness, if there was one.

When the HEROS study began, preliminary evidence from other research suggested that having an allergic disease might reduce a person's susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The HEROS investigators found that having self-reported, physician-diagnosed food allergy cut the risk of infection in half, but asthma and the other allergic conditions monitored—eczema and allergic rhinitis—were not associated with reduced infection risk. However, the participants who reported having food allergy were allergic to three times as many allergens as the participants who did not report having food allergy.

Since all these conditions were self-reported, the HEROS study team analyzed the levels of immunoglobulin E (IgE)-specific antibodies, which play a key role in allergic disease, in blood collected from a subset of participants. A correspondence between self-reported food allergy and food allergen-specific IgE measurements supports the accuracy of self-reported food allergy among HEROS participants, according to the investigators.

Dr. Hartert and colleagues speculate that type 2 inflammation, a characteristic of allergic conditions, may reduce levels of a protein called the ACE2 receptor on the surface of airway cells. SARS-CoV-2 uses this receptor to enter cells, so its scarcity could limit the virus's ability to infect them.

Differences in risk behaviors among people with food allergy, such as eating out at restaurants less often, also could explain the lower infection risk for this group. However, through biweekly assessments, the study team found that households with food-allergic participants had only slightly lower levels of community exposure than other households.

Previous studies have shown that obesity is a risk factor for severe COVID-19. In the HEROS study, investigators found a strong, linear relationship between BMI―a measure of body fat based on height and weight―and the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Every 10-point increase in BMI percentile raised the risk of infection by 9%.

Participants who were overweight or obese had a 41% greater risk of infection than those who were not. More research is needed to explain these findings. In this regard, planned analyses of gene expression in cells collected from nasal swabs of participants before and after SARS-CoV-2 infection may provide clues about the inflammatory environment associated with infection, which may change as BMI increases, according to the investigators.

The HEROS researchers found that children, teenagers and adults in the study all had around a 14% chance of SARS-CoV-2 infection during the six-month surveillance period. Infections were asymptomatic in 75% of children, 59% of teenagers and 38% of adults. In 58% of participating households where one person became infected, SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted to multiple household members.

The amount of SARS-CoV-2 found in nasal swabs, that is, the viral load, varied widely among study participants in all age groups. The viral load range among infected children was comparable to that of teenagers and adults. Given the rate of asymptomatic infection in children, a larger proportion of infected children with high viral loads may be asymptomatic compared to infected adults with high viral loads.

The HEROS investigators concluded that young children may be very efficient SARS-CoV-2 transmitters within the household due to their high rate of asymptomatic infection, their potentially high viral loads, and their close physical interactions with family members.



Source: Eurekalert
Higher Maternal Age at Delivery May Cause Food Allergy in the Child
Higher Maternal Age at Delivery May Cause Food Allergy in the Child
A recent study reveals that male infants and infants born to older mothers are at an increased risk for food allergies.

Advertisement

Don't Delay Complementary Food Introduction in Infants to Avoid Food Allergy: Survey
Don’t Delay Complementary Food Introduction in Infants to Avoid Food Allergy: Survey
Breast-feeding for first four to six months can reduce food allergy to complementary food in infants.
Advertisement
What's New on Medindia
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
View all
Recommended Reading
AllergyAllergy
Celiac DiseaseCeliac Disease
Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for AllergyChoose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy
Dealing with Pollen AllergyDealing with Pollen Allergy
Hunger Fullness and Weight ControlHunger Fullness and Weight Control
Irritable Bowel SyndromeIrritable Bowel Syndrome
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy ReliefRemedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Types of Food AllergiesTypes of Food Allergies
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
News Category
More News on:
Most Popular on Medindia

