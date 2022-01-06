About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Booster Dose can Prevent You From Covid-19 Infection

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Taking three vaccinations can be most effective in preventing Covid-19 infections
  • The combinations of Covid-19 vaccine types doesn't matter, but the number of vaccine doses matter
  • Homologous regimen means receiving three doses of the same vaccine
  • Heterologous regimen means receiving a third dose that differs from those given as primary doses

Booster Dose can Prevent You From Covid-19 Infection

Three doses of either the same vaccine or a mix of different vaccine types can help prevent Covid-19 infections, reveals a new study published by The BMJ.

The findings suggest that the number of vaccine doses seems to be the key to improving immunity rather than the combinations of vaccine types (which includes mRNA and adenoviral vector vaccines only in this study), and should help inform future public health decision making, say the researchers.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement


While the effectiveness of individual vaccines for covid-19 are well known, the effectiveness of vaccine combinations is less clear, especially for particular groups, such as older people and those who are immunocompromised.

How Many Jabs can Prevent Covid-19 Infection?

Despite a rapid decline in covid-19 infections and deaths, concerns about waning vaccine immunity and new variants makes it important to understand which vaccine combinations are most effective.
International Day of Immunology 2022 — “Vaccines”
International Day of Immunology 2022 — “Vaccines”
April 29 is the International Day of Immunology, and on this year the theme is "Vaccines," and the study is on how immunology helps to end this COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

To explore this, researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) searched 38 WHO covid-19 databases for published studies and preprints on a weekly basis from 8 March 2022.

They identified 53 studies involving over 100 million participants with 24 combinations of approved covid-19 vaccine courses (regimens) and 7 different vaccine types for analysis.

Receiving three doses of the same vaccine is known as a homologous regimen, while receiving a third dose that differs from those given as primary doses is known as a heterologous regimen.

After taking account of differences in study design and quality, the researchers found that three doses of any mRNA vaccine appear to be most effective (96%) against non-severe covid-19 infections and most effective (95%) in reducing covid-19 related hospital admission.

Using an mRNA booster after two doses of adenovirus vector vaccines also has a satisfactory effectiveness of 88%.

The results also show that any three dose regimen (heterologous or homologous) induces higher immunity in all age groups, even in the over 65s, than a two dose homologous regimen.

A third booster dose is needed to prevent infection caused by the omicron variant.

And in immunocompromised patients, a third mRNA booster dose, as part of a heterologous or homologous regimen, greatly improves protection compared with two doses.

However, the effectiveness of three dose vaccine regimens against covid-19 related death remains uncertain.

These are statistical analyses of observational and randomized controlled trial findings. The researchers acknowledge that they didn't evaluate the optimum time interval for prime boost or boosting regimens, owing to limited information.

Nevertheless, this is a well-designed study that summarizes the effectiveness of all available covid-19 vaccine regimens and determines the relative effects of various primary and boosting regimens as assessed in current clinical studies.

As such, the researchers conclude that while a three dose mRNA regimen seems to be the most effective in preventing covid-19 infections, any heterologous and homologous three dose regimens work comparably well in preventing covid-19 infections, even against different variants.

This study is a living systematic review, so will be updated as new evidence becomes available.



Source: Eurekalert
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health
Short-term study shows that COVID-19 vaccination aids in boosting mental health. The stress relapse was reduced even drastically among those who have completed both doses of vaccines.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, June 01). Booster Dose can Prevent You From Covid-19 Infection. Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 01, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/booster-dose-can-prevent-you-from-covid-19-infection-207392-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Booster Dose can Prevent You From Covid-19 Infection". Medindia. Jun 01, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/booster-dose-can-prevent-you-from-covid-19-infection-207392-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Booster Dose can Prevent You From Covid-19 Infection". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/booster-dose-can-prevent-you-from-covid-19-infection-207392-1.htm. (accessed Jun 01, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Booster Dose can Prevent You From Covid-19 Infection. Medindia, viewed Jun 01, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/booster-dose-can-prevent-you-from-covid-19-infection-207392-1.htm.

Advertisement

Breast Milk of Mothers Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Contains Antibodies That Fight Illness
Breast Milk of Mothers Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Contains Antibodies That Fight Illness
The breast milk of mothers who have received COVID-19 vaccine contains a significant supply of antibodies that may help protect nursing infants from the illness.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Flu Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Interaction Checker A-Z Drug Brands in India The Essence of Yoga Selfie Addiction Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Sanatogen Noscaphene (Noscapine) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close