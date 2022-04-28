About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
International Day of Immunology 2022 — “Vaccines”

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM
Highlights:
  • The immune system is the key to the body’s defense against infections
  • To signify the importance of immunity, April 29th is marked as the International Day of Immunology with 2022 theme — “Vaccines”
  • The international day serves as a bridge between understanding the immune system and raising global awareness of immunology

International Day of Immunology is celebrated on the 29th of April to raise global awareness of the significance of immunology in the fight against autoimmunity, infection, and cancer (1 Trusted Source
2022 â€" International Day of Immunology: Vaccines

Go to source). The 2022 theme for the Day of Immunology is "Vaccines" (2 Trusted Source
2022 International Day of Immunology

Go to source).

What is Immunology?

The immune system is a vital body defense system that helps protect against infections. The body's immune cells act as front-line soldiers to kill potentially harmful pathogens through their potent immune defenses (3 Trusted Source
International Day of Immunology | Autoimmunity â€" When your immune system turns on you

Go to source).

The scientific study of the body's immune cells and immune system concerning their functioning is thus referred to as Immunology.

However, this immune system may sometimes turn against the body's cells and tissues, resulting in something called autoimmunity. Autoimmune diseases destruct the body's organs and overall functioning, often resulting in devastating outcomes (3 Trusted Source
International Day of Immunology | Autoimmunity â€" When your immune system turns on you

Go to source).

History of Immunology Day

Day of Immunology (DoI) was held for the first time on April 29th, 2005 by the European Federation of Immunological Societies (EFIS). The foundation of the day was to fortify immunology as the root for the overall health and well-being of an individual among the public and scientific community (4 Trusted Source
Day of Immunology 2022

Go to source).
Ever since 2005, the day marked the gathering of European scientists to foster public awareness of immunology. This had attracted worldwide experts to celebrate the global day since 2007 (4 Trusted Source
Day of Immunology 2022

Go to source).

Theme for this Year — "Vaccines"

The current theme for the International Day of Immunology is that of vaccines. All international communities should join in the effort to create a global awareness of the importance of immunity in the fight against infection, autoimmunity, and cancer.

The ongoing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 has significantly laid forth the critical aspects of immunity in protecting an individual against this deadly disease.

The International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS), the European Federation of Immunological Societies (EFIS), the young EFIS network, and Immunopaedia have hosted a #ThankYouImmunology video campaign to promote the public awareness of the global event, especially during this difficult year of pandemic (5 Trusted Source
International Day of Immunology | Autoimmunity â€" When your immune system turns on you

Go to source).

The IUIS & EFIS also encourage several other international societies to connect in the effort of increasing global awareness of immunology by hosting various webinars, presentations, outreach campaigns, and panel discussions (2 Trusted Source
2022 International Day of Immunology

Go to source), (4 Trusted Source
Day of Immunology 2022

Go to source).

The British Society for Immunology (BSI — a UK-based organization of British immunologists) also hosted an expert panel discussion 'Autoimmunity — When your immune system turns on you' (chaired by award-winning BBC broadcaster Claudia Hammond) in collaborative forces with the Francis Crick Institute and Nature Research to mark the International Day of Immunology 2022 (3 Trusted Source
International Day of Immunology | Autoimmunity â€" When your immune system turns on you

Go to source).

There are also several social media kits available to help promote Immunology Day using the hashtags #DayofImmunology and #ThankYouImmunology (1 Trusted Source
2022 â€" International Day of Immunology: Vaccines

Go to source).

With immunity playing the front-line warrior against deadly infections, the International Day of Immunology serves as an opportunity for the people worldwide to join this global fruition.

References :
  1. 2022 - International Day of Immunology: Vaccines - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/eji.202270025)
  2. 2022 International Day of Immunology - (https://iuis.org/news/2022-international-day-of-immunology/)
  3. International Day of Immunology | Autoimmunity - When your immune system turns on you - (https://www.immunology.org/events/world-immunology-day-the-crick-autoimmunity-when-your-immune-system-turns-you)
  4. Day of Immunology 2022 - (https://www.dayofimmunology.org/history)
  5. European Federation of Immunological Societies: Day of Immunology - (https://www.efis.org/public-outreach/day-of-immunology/day-of-immunology599.html)


Source: Medindia

