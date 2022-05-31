World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment

This yearly celebration of "World No Tobacco Day" informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations ( ).

Globally, tobacco use kills one person every 6 seconds.

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death globally and the leading cause of cancer and cancer-related deaths worldwide.

It is estimated that more than 1 billion people will die from tobacco in the 21st century.

The life expectancy of a tobacco smoker is 10 years less than a non-smoker on an average.

Tobacco smoking is responsible for 80% of lung cancers

History of Tobacco

Tobacco kills over 8 million people every year and destroys the environment, harming human health, through the cultivation, production, distribution, consumption, and post-consumer waste of tobacco ( ). The harmful impact of the tobacco industry on the environment is vast and adds unnecessary pressure to our planet's already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems ( ).Tobacco was introduced to India by Portuguese traders in the 1600s. The rich in the West gradually became aware of the dangers of tobacco use but stopped using it in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. India is currently the largest producer of tobacco in the world and China is the largest tobacco consumer in the world.