by Dr Jayashree on  July 6, 2021 at 10:11 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Breaking Point In The Global Plastic Pollution
The current rate of plastic emissions globally may trigger irreversible effects, proclaims a new study by an international team of researchers.

The study published in the journal Science reported that plastic pollution is a global threat, and actions to drastically reduce emissions of plastic to the environment are "the rational policy response".

As of 2016, the estimates of global emissions of plastic to the world's lakes, rivers and oceans ranged from 9 to 23 million metric tonnes per year are likely to double by 2025, if the scenario continues.


"Plastic emissions are trending upward even though awareness about plastic pollution among scientists and the public has increased significantly in recent years," said lead author Matthew MacLeod, Professor at Stockholm University in Sweden.

The research team argued that current solutions such as recycling and cleanup technologies are not sufficient to handle this crisis. We must tackle this problem beginning from its root cause.

Technically, plastic recycling has many limitations, and countries that have good infrastructures are exporting their plastic waste to countries with worse facilities.

Drastic actions like capping the production of virgin plastic and banning the export of plastic waste unless it is to a country with better recycling can reduce emissions.

Plastic is considered to be a poorly reversible pollutant because of its continuous emissions and environmental persistence.

It accumulates in the environment when the emitted amount exceeds that of cleanup initiatives and natural environmental processes. This occurs by a multi-step process known as weathering.

Plastic pollution can also act in conjunction with other environmental stressors to trigger wide-ranging or even global effects.

The expense of ignoring the accumulation of persistent plastic pollution in the environment can be enormous. The rational thing to do is to act as quickly as to reduce emissions of plastic to the environment.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Should be Our Mantra on Plastic Use: Naidu
Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu states that environmental safety should be the foremost thought for those dealing with plastics and it has to be appropriately recycled after use while addressing the Golden Jubilee Celebration audience of the Central ...
READ MORE
Scientists Develop Novel Recyclable Plastic
Plastics can now be recyclable. Scientists have designed a recyclable plastic that can be broken down and rebuilt into another plastic item of different shape, color, size or texture, The quality of plastics can be retained and can be used for a ...
READ MORE
Use Plastic Responsibly - Save the Earth from Microplastic Contamination
Formation of microplastic due to plastic degradation poses a huge threat to humans and the environment. Recently, new methods have been developed to identify and quantify microplastic to better understand their effects.
READ MORE
Top 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags
Plastic bags are silently killing our planet. Finding eco-friendly substitutes to plastic bags can be the best solution to keep our environment clean and green. So, just say 'No' to plastic bags and grab these 7 eco-friendly bags to get rid of ...
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

PollutionTop 7 Eco-friendly Substitutes for Plastic Bags