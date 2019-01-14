Use Plastic Responsibly - Save the Earth from Microplastic Contamination

Highlights:
- Plastic use and
microplastic pollution has risen alarmingly over the last few decades
posing a major threat to humans and
the environment since plastic
takes several hundred years to degrade
- To address the
issue scientists have developed methods to accurately identify and
quantify microplastic in any given sample, e.g. water, food, etc to gain a better understanding of the toxic effects of plastic
- The urgent need
of the hour is to reduce the use of plastic to
protect the environment drastically and
towards this end, both
manufacturers as well as consumers of plastic have to take responsibility
Following the recent global interest in the
dangers posed by plastic pollution and curbing this menace, research in this
area has grown, and recently scientists have developed methods to precisely detect and
estimate the amount of microplastic in any given sample.
Dr. Natalia Ivleva, a
scientist at the Technical University of Munich (TUM)
, who has developed new
methods to detect and quantify plastic in any sample accurately has spoken
about the potential dangers of microplastic and details of her research.
What is Microplastic and Why is it Bad?
- Any piece of plastic
measuring between 5 mm and 1
micrometer is referred to as
microplastic. Smaller
particles, i.e. 1 micrometer down to 100 nanometers - are termed
sub-microplastic. Particles smaller than 100 nm are termed nano plastic.
It has been found though that the size of most plastic particles fall in the
lower micrometer range.
- Both microplastics and nano plastics
are usually formed due to degradation of pieces of plastic material, e.g.
shopping bags, car tires, microfiber clothing material, and personal care
products
- Smaller sized microplastic
particles can be
absorbed into body tissues of organisms living in the seas and oceans
- Nearly 400
million tons of plastic is produced
worldwide and when disposed of
potentially poses a huge
environmental threat as microplastic takes hundreds of years to degrade
- When the level of
microplastic exceeds a
certain level in the environment, it can have several unforeseen effects
since even inert material is known to be harmful beyond a certain level
Why do We Need Newer Methods to Identify and
Measure Microplastic?
- Existing optical methods of identification do not
reliably distinguish between microplastic and other material such as
sand and other material such as
limestone and quartz as well as organic material that may be
found in the sea
- The amount of
microplastic in a given sample is quite small;
For example, it was
found that only 1 out a 1000 particles from a sample obtained from the Elbe
river were microplastic when
analyzed chemically. It is therefore important to accurate methods to estimate their levels
- The observed
effects and toxicity of microplastic have been very variable in different
experiments so far
Methods to Identify and Measure Microplastics
- Thermal
analysis paired with gas chromatography and mass spectrometry -
can quantify the amount of plastic in a sample but not measure the size
- Spectroscopic
methods can identify the amount of plastic as well as measure the particle
size, e.g. infrared spectroscopy can measure up
to 20 micrometer
- At the
Technical University of Munich (TUM), Raman microscopic analysis
is used to facilitate reliable particle identification, i.e., determine
whether a particle consists of synthetic polymers -- or a natural
substance such as quartz and cellulose. Combining the Raman spectrometer with
a regular optical microscope, particles down to one micrometer or even
smaller can be accurately detected
- In fact, in a project funded by the
Bavarian State Ministry of Environment and Consumer Protection, it was
found that mussels swallow,
especially tiny microplastic particles which get deposited extensively in
their bodies
Improving the methods of analysis is essential to
accurately identify the plastic content in a sample and assess its size and
shape since it can help to determine to which plastic types, particle sizes and
shapes - and particularly at what concentrations of microplastics and nano
plastics exert harmful and toxic effects.
Future Research Plans
- Making
the Raman-based methods in the MiPaq project (funded
by the Bavarian Research Foundation BFS) automated
since it would enable analysis of several hundred particles in a sample
accurately within a short time
- Working together with other TUM
departments to develop
more accurate methods for analyzing very small particles
as plastic material can degrade to smaller and smaller sizes over some
time. This "SubμTrack" project is funded by the German Federal
Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).
Should Plastic Be Banned?
Dr.
Natalia Ivleva feels that plastic need
not be totally banned as it is a versatile material and has many applications
. However, it is
important to find ways to reduce the use of
plastic where alternative materials
are available, and this responsibility should be
borne both by plastic manufacturers and consumers. Methods to hasten the
degradability of plastic
must also be researched to control this
alarming situation.
Summary
Scientists
have developed new methods to accurately identify and quantify plastic in
samples to determine the toxic effects and to find ways to control them. Also, use of plastic must be drastically minimized to control the
massive plastic pollution.
‘Most types of plastic take several hundred years to degrade resulting in massive microplastic pollution in the environment completely. It is important to have analytical methods to detect and accurately estimate levels of microplastic in various samples to know more about their toxic effects.’
