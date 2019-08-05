Newly developed PDK poly(diketoenamine) plastic polymer can be broken down into its parts by immersing the plastic in strong acid and recycled or reused to make other plastic products thereby protecting the environment and the ecosystem from plastic pollution.

Scientists Develop Novel Recyclable Plastic

‘Newly developed PDK poly (diketoenamine) plastic polymer can be broken down just by immersing the plastic in a highly acidic solution. This plastic can be recycled and reused. In the future, this eco-friendly plastic can even end the threat posed by plastic pollution.’

Accidental Discovery of Circular PDK poly(diketoenamine) Plastic Polymer

Just like many discoveries, the unique properties of PDK plastic polymer were discovered accidentally

The team noticed the potential of PDK-based plastics when one of the scientists was adding various acids to glassware used to make PDK adhesives, and found that the adhesive's composition had been altered

Keen to determine how the adhesive's composition had changed, the team looked at the adhesive's molecular structure with an NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) spectroscopic device, and found that the adhesive polymer had been broken down into its individual monomers

On further testing at the Molecular Foundry, they showed that the acid breaks down PDK polymers into monomers, while at the same time allowing these monomers to also be separated from chemicals added to give the plastic its strong, stretchy and flexible properties

The team found that the resulting PDK monomers could be once again rebuilt into polymers, which can then be used to make new plastic materials of a different color, form or texture. For example, an old damaged black watchband made of PDK plastic could be transformed into a white computer keyboard by this recycling

The old plastic could also be upcycled by adding chemicals to enhance its properties and to make a newer and better plastic material

Why is PDK Plastic Recyclable?

Disadvantages of Conventional Non-Recyclable Plastics

Plastics are polymers made of repeating smaller carbon containing units called monomers

Several chemicals are added to the basic plastic polymer to obtain desirable properties such as toughness, flexibility, stretchability and lightness of weight

These chemicals remain tightly attached to the plastic monomers even after being broken down in a recycling center

The mixture that goes into the recycling plant thus contains a mixture of various types of plastic in different forms, shapes, color and sizes

The resulting output consists of small pieces of plastic that are melted to make a new material, and it is not easy to predict how different the properties of this recycled product is from the original plastic, thereby preventive effective recycling

Interestingly, even the most recyclable plastic, PET - or poly(ethylene terephthalate) can only be recycled up to 30 percent, and the remainder goes to landfills or incinerators, where the material takes hundreds of years to decompose, posing a major threat to the environment

Future Study Plans & Suggestions

PDK plastic could replace conventional plastic in several areas

Team plans to develop PDK plastics with varying physical and thermal properties for diverse applications including using in textiles, foams and 3D printing

The team hope to develop plant-based formulations and use sustainable resources that are eco-friendly

There is a need to develop facilities with infrastructure to recycle PDK plastics

