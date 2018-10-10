medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nestle: Major Contributors for Plastic Pollution in Ocean

by Iswarya on  October 10, 2018 at 10:01 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Nestle are among the enterprises that contribute most to ocean pollution with single-use plastics, reports a new study titled "Break Free from Plastic" initiative.
Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nestle: Major Contributors for Plastic Pollution in Ocean
Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Nestle: Major Contributors for Plastic Pollution in Ocean

The environmental movement, launched in 2016, has helped clear the coasts of 42 countries around the world of discarded plastics.

"These brand audits offer undeniable proof of the role that corporations play in perpetuating the global plastic pollution crisis," said Von Hernandez, the Global Coordinator of Break Free From Plastic, at the presentation of the study in Manila.

Between September 9 and 15, over 10,000 volunteers carried out 239 plastic cleaning actions on coasts and other natural environments in 42 countries, Efe news reported.

They collected more than 187,000 pieces of plastic, of which more than 65 percent were from products by Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Nestle. But companies such as Danone, Mondelez, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever, among others, were also mentioned in the report.

"The companies have a choice to make. They can be part of the problem, or they can be part of the solution", Hernandez told Efe.

"If they continue the use of problematic and unnecessary plastic packaging they are just encouraging more production and more pollution."

Around 100,000 pieces of plastic collected were made of materials like polystyrene, PVC (polyvinyl chloride), PET (polyethylene terephthalate) or the film of single-use plastic that were not biodegradable, the report said.

Plastic production has reached 320 million metric tonnes per year and is expected to grow by 40 percent over the next decade, which will exponentially increase the release of greenhouse gases. Ninety percent of plastics are produced from fossil fuels and pollutants.

"We must act now to demand that corporate brands reject their overpackaging habit in order to reverse the demand for new plastic meaningfully," said Hernandez.

The study said that these large corporations must take responsibility for polluting the environment, as the production of plastics exposes harmful substances to communities living near factories and pollutes foods and products contained in plastic wraps.

Eighty percent of the 8.3 billion metric tonnes of plastic produced since 1950 was still present in the environment, mainly in the oceans, according to studies cited in the "Break Free From Plastic" report.

Since then, only 9 percent of that plastic had been properly recycled and 12 percent incinerated.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

World Environment Day

World Environment Day

World Environment Day (WED) is observed annually on 5th June by the United Nations. The main aim of the campaign is to create awareness of the environment and specific environmental issues. The theme for this year 2018 is "Beat Plastic Pollution."

Plastic Blends That can be Biodegraded Locally Coming Soon

Plastic Blends That can be Biodegraded Locally Coming Soon

Biodegradable plastic blends have been shown to decompose under various conditions like home-composting and anerobic conditions offering new options for their disposal.

Delhi Minister Urges People to Minimize Single-use Plastic

Delhi Minister Urges People to Minimize Single-use Plastic

Imran Hussain, the Delhi Environment Minister has urged people to minimize the use of plastic and most importantly not to use single-use plastic material.

How Much Plastic Is Floating In Our Oceans?

How Much Plastic Is Floating In Our Oceans?

A new research has found that nearly 269,000 tons of plastic pollution may be floating in the world's oceans.

More News on:

Pollution 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry eye syndrome, also called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a progressive condition characterized ...

 Cemiplimab-rwlc For Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC)

Cemiplimab-rwlc For Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC)

FDA-approved Cemiplimab-rwlc injection is used for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ...

 Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive