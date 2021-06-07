Impact Of COVID-19 On Indian Women Livelihood

More than one in 10 Indian women faced unemployment, unpaid labor and less food intake during the COVID-19 induced lockdown last year, says report.
The COVID-19 report by policy advisory firm Dalberg surveyed approximately 15,000 women across ten states between the March and October last year.
The report shows that one in ten women limited their meal or ran out of food while 16 percent were not able to access sanitary napkins, and 15 percent of married women were not able to access contraceptives.
‘Indian women facing more hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic widen the gender gap void in the country.’
About 27 percent women reported that they were not able to take adequate rest from work and chores as loads increased, whereas only 18 percent men out of the 2,300 surveyed were able to report the same.
The lockdown also financially affected Indian women been a minor part of the paid workforce. During the pandemic in April - May period, approximately 4.3 crore women (57 per cent out of the 7.6 crore who were previously employed) had job and income losses.
One out of four women (6.4 crore women) is yet to recover their paid work as of September-October 2020. Moreover, women are experiencing a more profound loss and a slower recovery in paid work compared to men.
This report gives a harsh revelation about the pandemic-induced widening of the gender gap chasm in the country, as resources and accessibility are diminishing for women from low-income households.
Though government entitlements have proved indispensable in helping women navigate the crisis so far, this report findings demonstrate how such help can be even more responsive to the specific needs for longer period.
Source: Medindia