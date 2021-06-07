Impact Of COVID-19 On Indian Women Livelihood

‘Indian women facing more hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic widen the gender gap void in the country.’

"The health repercussions on these women who, majority of in their reproductive age between aged 18-55, is going to be far more", says, Swetha Totapally, Partner, Dalberg Advisors and the author of the report.About 27 percent women reported that they were not able to take adequate rest from work and chores as loads increased, whereas only 18 percent men out of the 2,300 surveyed were able to report the same.The lockdown also financially affected Indian women been a minor part of the paid workforce. During the pandemic in April - May period, approximately 4.3 crore women (57 per cent out of the 7.6 crore who were previously employed) had job and income losses.One out of four women (6.4 crore women) is yet to recover their paid work as of September-October 2020. Moreover, women are experiencing a more profound loss and a slower recovery in paid work compared to men.This report gives a harsh revelation about theThough government entitlements have proved indispensable in helping women navigate the crisis so far, this report findings demonstrate how such help can be even more responsive to the specific needs for longer period.Source: Medindia