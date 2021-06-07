What Is The Role Of Psychedelic Drug In Depression?

‘Psychedelic drug psilocybin stimulates the growth of neural connections that are lost in depression.’

Previous laboratory experiments have proven that psilocybin, as well as the anesthetic ketamine, can decrease depression.The new research discovered that. Chronic stress and depression are known to reduce the number of these neuronal connections.Using a laser-scanning microscope, the researchers imaged the dendritic spines in high resolution and tracked them for multiple days in living mice. They reportedThe mice subjected to stress also showed behavioral improvements and increased neurotransmitter activity after being given psilocybin. The findings of the study are published in the journalThis psychedelic drug is a staple of religious ceremonies among indigenous populations of the New World and also a popular recreational drug.The novel psychological effects of psilocybin that spurs the growth of neuronal connections produced enduring changes from just one dose. These new connections may be the structural changes the brain uses to store new experiences.Source: Medindia