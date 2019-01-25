Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Should be Our Mantra on Plastic Use: Naidu

Holding that the plastic use posed numerous challenges to the environment, Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu states that more than economics, environment safety should be the foremost thought for those dealing with plastics.

"Reduce, reuse and recycle should be the mantra for minimizing the deleterious impact of plastics on the environment," Naidu said at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) here.



Read More.. Stressing that plastics should not end up in the oceans, he said: "Economics is fine, but what about the environment? This should be the uppermost thought in the minds of those dealing with plastics."



"There is a growing recognition that quality of life depends on our environment, the water we use, the air we breathe and the food we eat," Naidu remarked.



Expressing his happiness at the CIPET collaborating with various medical universities to make prototypes of disposables and medical equipment, he said the collaborations should be taken forward to promote Indian manufacturing to reduce healthcare cost.



Naidu said India's plastic exports would be over $8 billion in the fiscal year 2018-19, a 6 percent increase from $ 7.56 billion in the financial year 2017-18.



