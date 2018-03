List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cholera. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cholera

Chloramphenicol Chloramphenicol is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection. Trade Names : More...

Cholera Vaccine Cholera Vaccine is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for cholera. Trade Names :

Co-trimoxazole Co-trimoxazole is a combination of trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole, prescribed for certain types bacterial infections. It is also used to treat travelerís diarrhea. Trade Names : More...

Doxycycline Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lymeís disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax. Trade Names : More...

Erythromycin Erythromycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc. Trade Names : More...