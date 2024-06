A Silent Threat: Zinc Deficiency Among Pregnant Indian Women

Highlights: Zinc deficiency is common in pregnant Indian women, even with supplements

This deficiency can increase pregnancy risks and hinder fetal development

Dietary changes, proper supplementation, and education are key to addressing this issue

Zinc's Importance During Pregnancy

Prevalence of Maternal Zinc Deficiency in India

Maternal zinc deficiency, a condition known as maternal hypozincemia, is a significant public health concern in India. Despite efforts to address it, recent research suggests a surprisingly high prevalence of this issue among pregnant women (). Zinc is a vital mineral that plays a crucial role in fetal development. It is essential for cell growth, division, and immune function. During pregnancy, zinc supports the healthy development of the baby's organs, nervous system, and skeletal system. It also contributes to a healthy pregnancy by aiding in wound healing and reducing the risk of infections.A recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition highlighted a high rate of maternal hypozincemia among Indian women. The study found that even with daily zinc supplementation for at least seven months, a significant number of women still exhibited zinc deficiency . This suggests widespread zinc deficiency in pregnant women across India.