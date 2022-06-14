World Blood Donor Day 2022 – “Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity”

- Blood and blood products are essential resources for the management of various conditions
- And so, the world blood donor day is celebrated on June 14 every year to emphasize it
- This year’s theme focuses on showing blood donation as an act of unity in a community
World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year worldwide to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products and also to support voluntary blood donors for their life-saving noble act (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Blood Donor Day - 14 June 2022
Go to source).
How Did World Blood Donor Day Start?World Blood Donor Day was started in 2004 by the World Health Organization (WHO) to bring awareness to the ongoing need for blood donations to save lives. June 14 was selected because it marks the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, who won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1930 for his work in classifying blood types.
It was his idea that revolutionized blood transfusions and led to the practice of blood transfusion between people with compatible blood types.
Why Do We Need Blood Donation?Blood and blood products are important resources in managing women suffering from bleeding associated with pregnancy and childbirth; children suffering from severe anemia due to malaria and malnutrition; patients with blood disorders and immune deficiency conditions (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Blood safety and availability
Go to source).
The need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those who need it is not. Blood shortages are particularly high in low- and middle-income countries.
World Blood Donor Day 2022 ThemeThe World Blood Donor Day slogan for the year 2022 is "donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives" (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Blood Facts
Go to source).
On this day, showcase the need for committed blood donation throughout the year to maintain adequate supplies and provide timely access to safe blood transfusion. This can be achieved by recognizing and promoting the values of voluntary unpaid blood donation in enhancing community unity and social cohesion.
Raise awareness of the need for increased investment from governments to build a sustainable and resilient national blood system and increase collection from voluntary non-remunerated blood donors.
Spread stories of people whose lives have been saved through blood donation to motivate regular blood donors to continue giving blood, and to motivate people in good health who have never given blood to begin doing so.
Other things that would help promote World Blood Donor Day include donor appreciation programs, social networking campaigns, special media broadcasts, social media posts featuring individual blood donors with the slogan, workshops, and musical events to thank blood donors and celebrate unity, and coloring iconic monuments red.
This year Mexico will host World Blood Donor Day 2022 through its National Blood Centre on 14 June 2022 (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Blood Facts
Go to source).
Things To Know About Blood Donation
-
Someone needs blood every 2 seconds (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Blood safety and availability
Go to source).
- About 1 in 7 people entering a hospital need blood.
- 1 pint of blood can save up to 3 lives (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Blood safety and availability
Go to source).
- Adults who are at least 17 years old, and at least 110 pounds may donate blood.
- 94% of blood donors are registered voters.
- One unit of blood can be separated into red blood cells, plasma, platelets, and cryoprecipitate.
- Thirteen tests (11 for infectious diseases) are performed on each unit of donated blood.
- Blood donation takes about only 10 minutes.
- Giving blood will not make you weak (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives
Go to source).
- You cannot get AIDS or any other infectious disease by donating blood.
