About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
Advertisement

World Blood Donor Day 2022 – “Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity”

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Blood and blood products are essential resources for the management of various conditions
  • And so, the world blood donor day is celebrated on June 14 every year to emphasize it
  • This year’s theme focuses on showing blood donation as an act of unity in a community

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year worldwide to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products and also to support voluntary blood donors for their life-saving noble act (1 Trusted Source
World Blood Donor Day - 14 June 2022

Go to source).

How Did World Blood Donor Day Start?

World Blood Donor Day was started in 2004 by the World Health Organization (WHO) to bring awareness to the ongoing need for blood donations to save lives. June 14 was selected because it marks the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, who won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1930 for his work in classifying blood types.

Blood Donation
Blood Donation
Blood donation is a process of any consenting adult voluntarily agreeing to have his/her blood drawn for medical use. Know more about blood donation and how you can become a volunteer..
Advertisement


It was his idea that revolutionized blood transfusions and led to the practice of blood transfusion between people with compatible blood types.

Why Do We Need Blood Donation?

Blood and blood products are important resources in managing women suffering from bleeding associated with pregnancy and childbirth; children suffering from severe anemia due to malaria and malnutrition; patients with blood disorders and immune deficiency conditions (2 Trusted Source
Blood safety and availability

Go to source).

Victims of trauma, emergencies, disasters, and accidents; as well as patients undergoing advanced medical and surgical procedures need a blood transfusion to compensate for the blood loss.
Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood
Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood
Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you donate blood. Read the article to know what kind of foods and liquids you need to consume and avoid before and after donating blood.
Advertisement

The need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those who need it is not. Blood shortages are particularly high in low- and middle-income countries.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 Theme

The World Blood Donor Day slogan for the year 2022 is "donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives" (3 Trusted Source
Blood Facts

Go to source).

On this day, showcase the need for committed blood donation throughout the year to maintain adequate supplies and provide timely access to safe blood transfusion. This can be achieved by recognizing and promoting the values of voluntary unpaid blood donation in enhancing community unity and social cohesion.

Raise awareness of the need for increased investment from governments to build a sustainable and resilient national blood system and increase collection from voluntary non-remunerated blood donors.

Spread stories of people whose lives have been saved through blood donation to motivate regular blood donors to continue giving blood, and to motivate people in good health who have never given blood to begin doing so.

Other things that would help promote World Blood Donor Day include donor appreciation programs, social networking campaigns, special media broadcasts, social media posts featuring individual blood donors with the slogan, workshops, and musical events to thank blood donors and celebrate unity, and coloring iconic monuments red.

This year Mexico will host World Blood Donor Day 2022 through its National Blood Centre on 14 June 2022 (3 Trusted Source
Blood Facts

Go to source).

Things To Know About Blood Donation

Involve and support to create a greater impact for World Blood Donor Day 2022 by increasing global recognition that giving blood is a life-saving act of solidarity and services providing safe blood and blood products are an essential element of every health care system. You don't have to be a doctor to save lives; you can be a blood donor too.

References :
  1. World Blood Donor Day - 14 June 2022 - (https://www.paho.org/en/campaigns/world-blood-donor-day-14-june-2022)
  2. Blood Facts - (https://givingblood.org/about-blood/blood-facts.aspx)
  3. World Blood Donor Day 2022: Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives - (https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2022/06/14/default-calendar/world-blood-donor-day-2022)
  4. Blood safety and availability - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blood-safety-and-availability)


Source: Medindia
Blood Donation Due Date Calculator
Blood Donation Due Date Calculator
Are you a blood donor? If yes use our online calculator to find out when you can donate blood again.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. (2022, June 14). World Blood Donor Day 2022 – “Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity”. Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 14, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-blood-donor-day-2022-donating-blood-is-an-act-of-solidarity-207573-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "World Blood Donor Day 2022 – “Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity”". Medindia. Jun 14, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-blood-donor-day-2022-donating-blood-is-an-act-of-solidarity-207573-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "World Blood Donor Day 2022 – “Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity”". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-blood-donor-day-2022-donating-blood-is-an-act-of-solidarity-207573-1.htm. (accessed Jun 14, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. 2021. World Blood Donor Day 2022 – “Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity”. Medindia, viewed Jun 14, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-blood-donor-day-2022-donating-blood-is-an-act-of-solidarity-207573-1.htm.

Advertisement

Quiz on Blood Donation
Quiz on Blood Donation
As there is no substitute for human blood, Blood donation is one of the noblest of human actions; a simple gesture to help a needy stranger. If you have any apprehensions or queries on the facts of blood donation, take our Blood Donation quiz; empower yourself with the necessary information, and save a life!
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Why Gyms Can be COVID-19 Hotspots?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Does Breastfeeding Make Your Baby Smarter?
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
Longevity Diet — Foods to Eat to Live Longer
View all
Recommended Reading
Anal WartsAnal Warts
Blood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBlood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Bombay Blood GroupBombay Blood Group
ThalassemiaThalassemia
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Anal Warts Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Find a Doctor Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects A-Z Drug Brands in India Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Selfie Addiction Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Blood - Sugar Chart The Essence of Yoga Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR