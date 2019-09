World Alzheimer’s Day: Let’s Not Forget the Forgetful

Alzheimer's Disease: Facts and Figures

Every 68 seconds, someone in the world develops Alzheimer's disease

50 million dementia patients are present worldwide of which 24 million are Alzheimer's patients

68 percent of dementia patients by 2050 will be from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)

Alzheimer's and other dementias are the top cause of disabilities in later life

Alzheimer's disease is most prevalent in the western world and least prevalent in Sub-Saharan Africa

From 65 years of age, the risk of developing Alzheimer's doubles every 5 years

From 85 years of age, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 5 men have Alzheimer's

4 million people in India have dementia, of which the majority are Alzheimer's patients

40 percent of people above 60 years have Alzheimer's disease in Hyderabad, India

4 in 10 people diagnosed with Alzheimer's also have psychosis in Hyderabad, India

2 in 3 people with Alzheimer's are women

1 in 4 people with Alzheimer's disease have a confirmed diagnosis

30 percent of Alzheimer's patients also have heart disease

29 percent of Alzheimer's patients also have diabetes

70 percent of Alzheimer's patients don't respond correctly to conventional treatments

Alzheimer's disease cannot be cured

Alzheimer's disease has physical, psychological, emotional, social, and economic impacts

Lifetime cost of care of a single Alzheimer's patient is USD 150,104

Prevention of Alzheimer's could save 30 percent of the cost of care

Current Status of Alzheimer's Research

Alzheimer's Research Efforts in India

National Brain Research Center (NBRC), Manesar: Scientists at NBRC are using artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a diagnostic platform that can predict the onset of Alzheimer's disease at an early stage

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru: IISc scientists have identified a potential early biomarker for Alzheimer's, which could be used for early diagnosis of the disease

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru: Physician-scientists at NIMHANS have developed a Tau protein-based immunotherapeutic approach for treating Alzheimer's disease

Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu: Scientists at IIIM have developed a sustained-release herbal drug 'IIIM-141' based on Saffron flower extracts, which delays the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The drug has been licensed to Pharmanza Herbals in Gujarat and will be marketed as a dietary supplement under the brand name 'Saffrentine'

The World Alzheimer's Report 2019 - A Key Document for Advocacy Efforts

Tips for Coping with Alzheimer's Patients - Key Things to Remember

Patients should be asked only one question at a time as their brain requires time to process the information

A daily routine should be maintained so that patients know when to do what

If patients panic, they should be reassured so that they feel safe

Feelings of patients should be gauged to assess their state of mind, despite their inability to express themselves properly

Conclusion

The stigmatization and misinformation associated with dementia in general and Alzheimer's disease, in particular, is a major global problem. Alzheimer's patients are often ostracized and insulted by people in public places. They are often the subject of unpleasant jokes, thoughtless comments and rude stares by people who don't understand the realities of the condition.Alzheimer's disease also has an 'image problem' as it is perceived as an 'older person's disease,' despite the fact that Alzheimer's can strike at a younger age - between 40 to 50 years. Therefore, young adults should also come forward to raise awareness so that people come to know that Alzheimer's is everyone's problem and not just an 'old person's problem'.which will help enormously to reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer's . The day is being celebrated around the Globe in United Kingdom (UK), Canada, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and New Zealand.Alzheimer's research is being pursued avidly by scientists across the globe. In fact, there are 525 clinical trials of Alzheimer's drugs that are currently ongoing. There are over 5,000 clinical study sites with over 5,500 Principal Investigators worldwide. Of these, 65 study sites are in South Asia, with the majority located in India.Alzheimer's research is being actively pursued in India. The Department of Science & Technology (DST) under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, is providing funding to premier institutes in India for Alzheimer's research through its Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI). Some examples of Indian research efforts are highlighted below:The World Alzheimer's Report 2019, developed by Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI), will be released on World Alzheimer's Day. This extremely important document is based on ADI's global survey of people's attitudes towards Alzheimer's disease and dementia. This comprehensive survey included nearly 70,000 respondents from over 140 countries across the globe. This document will be very useful for advocacy efforts to initiate dialogue with governments around the world, particularly in the area of risk reduction and prevention of Alzheimer's disease.In order to cope with Alzheimer's patients, the following points should be kept in mind:World Alzheimer's Day is an ideal time to get involved in raising awareness and showing support and solidarity for people living with Alzheimer's. It's also a time to take action to weed out stigma that surrounds Alzheimer's disease. Each day is a new opportunity, so by working collectively, we can make a real difference in the lives of Alzheimer's patients and their families.Source: Medindia