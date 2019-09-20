World Alzheimer’s Day: Let’s Not Forget the Forgetful

is #WorldAlzheimersDay, which can
be used to generate buzz on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter,
and Instagram.
.
As there
is an urgent need to break the stigma, stereotypes and myths surrounding an
Alzheimer's diagnosis, an open dialogue is encouraged between various
stakeholders.
The stigmatization
and misinformation associated with dementia in general and Alzheimer's disease, in particular, is a major global problem. Alzheimer's
patients are often ostracized and insulted by people in public places. They are
often the subject of unpleasant jokes, thoughtless comments and rude stares by
people who don't understand the realities of the condition.
Alzheimer's disease
also has an 'image problem' as it is perceived as an 'older person's disease,' despite the fact that Alzheimer's can strike at a younger age - between
40 to 50 years. Therefore, young adults should also come forward to raise
awareness so that people come to know that Alzheimer's is everyone's problem
and not just an 'old person's problem'.
World
Alzheimer's Day is an ideal opportunity to change people's perceptions,
which will help enormously
to reduce the stigma associated with
Alzheimer's
. The day is being celebrated around the Globe in United Kingdom (UK), Canada, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
and New Zealand.
Alzheimer's Disease: Facts and Figures
- Every 68 seconds, someone in
the world develops Alzheimer's disease
- 50 million dementia patients
are present worldwide of which 24 million are Alzheimer's patients
- 68 percent of dementia
patients by 2050 will be from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)
- Alzheimer's
and other
dementias are the top cause of disabilities in later life
- Alzheimer's disease is most
prevalent in the western world and least prevalent in Sub-Saharan Africa
- From 65 years of age, the risk of developing
Alzheimer's doubles every 5 years
- From 85 years of age, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 5 men have
Alzheimer's
- 4 million people in
India have dementia, of
which the majority are Alzheimer's patients
- 40 percent of people above 60 years
have Alzheimer's disease in Hyderabad, India
- 4 in 10
people diagnosed with Alzheimer's also have psychosis in Hyderabad, India
- 2 in 3 people with Alzheimer's are women
- 1 in 4 people with Alzheimer's disease have a confirmed diagnosis
- 30 percent of Alzheimer's patients also have heart
disease
- 29 percent of Alzheimer's patients also have diabetes
- 70 percent of Alzheimer's patients don't respond
correctly to conventional treatments
- Alzheimer's disease cannot be cured
- Alzheimer's disease has physical, psychological, emotional, social,
and economic impacts
- Lifetime cost of care of a single Alzheimer's patient is USD
150,104
- Prevention of Alzheimer's could
save 30 percent of the cost of care
Current Status of Alzheimer's Research
Alzheimer's
research is being pursued avidly by scientists across the globe. In fact, there
are 525 clinical trials of Alzheimer's drugs
that are currently ongoing. There
are over 5,000 clinical study sites with over 5,500 Principal Investigators
worldwide. Of these, 65 study sites are in South Asia, with the majority
located in India.
Alzheimer's Research Efforts in India
Alzheimer's research
is being actively pursued in India. The Department of Science & Technology
(DST) under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, is providing funding to premier institutes in India for Alzheimer's
research through its Cognitive Science Research Initiative (CSRI). Some
examples of Indian research efforts are highlighted below:
The World Alzheimer's Report 2019 - A Key
Document for Advocacy Efforts
The World Alzheimer's Report 2019, developed by Alzheimer's Disease
International (ADI), will be released on World Alzheimer's Day. This extremely
important document is based on ADI's global survey of people's attitudes
towards Alzheimer's disease and dementia. This comprehensive survey included
nearly 70,000 respondents from over 140 countries across the globe. This
document will be very useful for advocacy efforts to initiate dialogue with
governments around the world, particularly in the area of risk reduction and
prevention of Alzheimer's disease.
Tips for Coping with Alzheimer's Patients -
Key Things to Remember
In order to cope
with Alzheimer's patients, the following points should be kept in mind:
- Patients should be asked only one question at a
time as their brain requires time to process the information
- A daily routine should be maintained so that
patients know when to do what
- If patients panic, they should be reassured so that
they feel safe
- Feelings of patients should be gauged to assess
their state of mind, despite their inability to express themselves properly
Conclusion
World Alzheimer's
Day is an ideal time to get involved in raising awareness and showing support
and solidarity for people living with Alzheimer's. It's also a time to take
action to weed out stigma that surrounds Alzheimer's disease. Each day is a new
opportunity, so by working collectively, we can make a real difference in the
lives of Alzheimer's patients and their families.
Source: Medindia