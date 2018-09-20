Highlights:
- World
Alzheimer's Day is observed annually on 21st September
- The
main aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness on Alzheimer's
disease
- The theme for
2018 is 'Every 3 Seconds, Someone in the World Develops
Dementia.'
World Alzheimer's Day is observed
annually on 21st September
around the world with the primary aim to
raise awareness and challenge the common stigma that surrounds Alzheimer
related dementia.
World Alzheimer's Day theme for the year 2018 is "Every
3 Seconds, Someone in the World Develops Dementia."
Aim
of the Campaign
The chief goal of the campaign is
to:
- Increase
awareness about Alzheimer's
among people
- Provide
information related to prevention of the disease through lifestyle modification
- To
give better medical care to patients as well as their families
- Identifying people with
Alzheimer's is
essential to start global campaigns
- Assess
and promote medical aid and social services given to Alzheimer's patients
What
is Alzheimer's?
Alzheimer's is an irreversible,
progressive disease
and is a common cause of dementia
that impairs
intellectual and social skills
. People with this disease may initially experience
mild confusion and have difficulty in remembering things. Eventually, they
undergo dramatic personality changes.
History
of Alzheimer's Day
Various Alzheimer's organizations
around the world unite their efforts on raising awareness about Alzheimer's and
dementia on World Alzheimer's Day
. Originally
this day was a part of World Alzheimer's Month, but it was separately launched
in September 21st, 1994 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Alzheimer
Disease International (ADI)
association.
‘On World Alzheimer’s day, several Alzheimer’s organizations around the globe unite together in creating awareness to fight memory-robbing diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia.’
Since its initiation, the impact
of World Alzheimer's Day is rising. However, the stigmatization and lack of
knowledge surrounding dementia remains to be a global issue that calls for global action.
Facts
and Statistics on Alzheimer's
- Approximately
46 million people are living with dementia worldwide, according to the
Alzheimer's Association
- By
2050, over 13,150,000 people will be affected by Alzheimer's
- Women
have a higher risk of Alzheimer's compared to men
- Heart
disease can increase the risk of Alzheimer's
- Alzheimer's
is the sixth-leading cause of death in America
- Above
5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's
- Nearly
35 percent of dementia healthcare providers face a
significant decline in their health
Simple
Lifestyle Tweaks to Help you Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer's
So, let's join together and reach out to those affected by Alzheimer's
wherever they are and let us support them to live a fulfilling
and independent life.
- Sweat-Smile-Repeat: Physical exercise is essential for your
mental health as regular exercise can decrease Alzheimer's disease risk up
to 50 percent.
- Adopt
a Healthy Diet: Eating a healthy diet
benefits both your body and brain. Many studies have shown that MIND diet can lower your risk of
cognitive decline. MIND diet
is short for "Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for
Neurodegenerative Delay," which includes foods such as olive oil, berries, nuts,
and dark, leafy greens.
- Don't
Stress: Stress appears to be
associated with the onset of Alzheimer's disease. Chronic stress can
damage brain areas, which
can eventually lead to depression and dementia. Few
stress management techniques like meditation, yoga and breathing
techniques can help you relax and reduce stress.
- Stay
Connected: Lonely people are at a higher risk of
developing dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease. Stay
engaged with friends and families that are important to you.
- Stay
Mentally Active: Individuals who are mentally
active are less likely to encounter stress, low mood, and depression.
Hence brain training exercises like puzzles, crosswords, etc., can improve your
brain function and ward off cognitive decline.
Source: Medindia