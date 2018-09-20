medindia
World Alzheimer’s Day
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

World Alzheimer’s Day

Written by Iswarya
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 20, 2018 at 4:28 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Alzheimer's Day is observed annually on 21st September
  • The main aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness on Alzheimer's disease
  • The theme for 2018 is 'Every 3 Seconds, Someone in the World Develops Dementia.'
World Alzheimer's Day is observed annually on 21st September around the world with the primary aim to raise awareness and challenge the common stigma that surrounds Alzheimer related dementia.
World Alzheimer’s Day

World Alzheimer's Day theme for the year 2018 is "Every 3 Seconds, Someone in the World Develops Dementia."

Aim of the Campaign

The chief goal of the campaign is to:
  • Increase awareness about Alzheimer's among people
  • Provide information related to prevention of the disease through lifestyle modification
  • To give better medical care to patients as well as their families
  • Identifying people with Alzheimer's is essential to start global campaigns
  • Assess and promote medical aid and social services given to Alzheimer's patients

What is Alzheimer's?

Alzheimer's is an irreversible, progressive disease and is a common cause of dementia that impairs intellectual and social skills. People with this disease may initially experience mild confusion and have difficulty in remembering things. Eventually, they undergo dramatic personality changes.

History of Alzheimer's Day

Various Alzheimer's organizations around the world unite their efforts on raising awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia on World Alzheimer's Day. Originally this day was a part of World Alzheimer's Month, but it was separately launched in September 21st, 1994 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Alzheimer Disease International (ADI) association.

Since its initiation, the impact of World Alzheimer's Day is rising. However, the stigmatization and lack of knowledge surrounding dementia remains to be a global issue that calls for global action.

Facts and Statistics on Alzheimer's

  • Approximately 46 million people are living with dementia worldwide, according to the Alzheimer's Association
  • By 2050, over 13,150,000 people will be affected by Alzheimer's
  • Women have a higher risk of Alzheimer's compared to men
  • Heart disease can increase the risk of Alzheimer's
  • Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in America
  • Above 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's
  • Nearly 35 percent of dementia healthcare providers face a significant decline in their health

Simple Lifestyle Tweaks to Help you Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer's

  • Sweat-Smile-Repeat: Physical exercise is essential for your mental health as regular exercise can decrease Alzheimer's disease risk up to 50 percent.
  • Adopt a Healthy Diet: Eating a healthy diet benefits both your body and brain. Many studies have shown that MIND diet can lower your risk of cognitive decline. MIND diet is short for "Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay," which includes foods such as olive oil, berries, nuts, and dark, leafy greens.
  • Don't Stress: Stress appears to be associated with the onset of Alzheimer's disease. Chronic stress can damage brain areas, which can eventually lead to depression and dementia. Few stress management techniques like meditation, yoga and breathing techniques can help you relax and reduce stress.
  • Stay Connected: Lonely people are at a higher risk of developing dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease. Stay engaged with friends and families that are important to you.
  • Stay Mentally Active: Individuals who are mentally active are less likely to encounter stress, low mood, and depression. Hence brain training exercises like puzzles, crosswords, etc., can improve your brain function and ward off cognitive decline.
So, let's join together and reach out to those affected by Alzheimer's wherever they are and let us support them to live a fulfilling and independent life.

References :
  1. World Alzheimer's Day - (https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/world-alzheimers-day)
  2. World Alzheimer's Day 2018 - (https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/healthDay/2018/Pages/HealthDay-2018-09-21.aspx)
  3. Alzheimer Day - World Alzheimer's Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/World-Alzheimers-Day_pg)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

World Alzheimer's Day 2017: 'Remember Me'

World Alzheimer's Day 2017: 'Remember Me'

World Alzheimer's Day observed on 21st September raises awareness of the condition to help family and friends to care for those living with the disease.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal ...

 Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Gluten-Free Diet: Health Benefits and Recipes

Are you gluten intolerant? Stay away from gluten allergy and celiac disease by shifting to ...

 Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk for Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL)

Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk for Hairy Cell Leukemia (HCL)

Moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk is used to treat hairy cell leukemia (a form of chronic lymphocytic ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive