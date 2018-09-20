World Alzheimer’s Day

World Alzheimer's Day is observed annually on 21st September

The main aim of the campaign is to raise public awareness on Alzheimer's disease

The theme for 2018 is 'Every 3 Seconds, Someone in the World Develops Dementia.' World Alzheimer's Day is observed annually on 21st September around the world with the primary aim to raise awareness and challenge the common stigma that surrounds Alzheimer related dementia.

World Alzheimer’s Day



World Alzheimer's Day theme for the year 2018 is "Every 3 Seconds, Someone in the World Develops Dementia."

Aim of the Campaign The chief goal of the campaign is to:

Increase awareness about Alzheimer's among people

Provide information related to prevention of the disease through lifestyle modification

To give better medical care to patients as well as their families

Identifying people with Alzheimer's is essential to start global campaigns

Assess and promote medical aid and social services given to Alzheimer's patients What is Alzheimer's? Alzheimer's is an irreversible, progressive disease and is a common cause of dementia that impairs intellectual and social skills. People with this disease may initially experience mild confusion and have difficulty in remembering things. Eventually, they undergo dramatic personality changes.

History of Alzheimer's Day Various Alzheimer's organizations around the world unite their efforts on raising awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia on Alzheimer Disease International (ADI) association.



‘On World Alzheimer’s day, several Alzheimer’s organizations around the globe unite together in creating awareness to fight memory-robbing diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia.’ Since its initiation, the impact of World Alzheimer's Day is rising. However, the stigmatization and lack of knowledge surrounding dementia remains to be a global issue that calls for global action.

Facts and Statistics on Alzheimer's Approximately 46 million people are living with dementia worldwide, according to the Alzheimer's Association

By 2050, over 13,150,000 people will be affected by Alzheimer's

Women have a higher risk of Alzheimer's compared to men

Heart disease can increase the risk of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in America

Above 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's

Nearly 35 percent of dementia healthcare providers face a significant decline in their health Simple Lifestyle Tweaks to Help you Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer's Sweat -Smile -Repeat : Physical exercise is essential for your mental health as regular exercise can decrease Alzheimer's disease risk up to 50 percent.

Physical exercise is essential for your mental health as regular exercise can decrease Alzheimer's disease risk up to 50 percent. Adopt a Healthy Diet : Eating a healthy diet benefits both your body and brain. Many studies have shown that MIND diet can lower your risk of cognitive decline. MIND diet is short for "Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay," which includes foods such as olive oil, berries, nuts, and dark, leafy greens.

Eating a healthy diet benefits both your body and brain. Many studies have shown that MIND diet can lower your risk of cognitive decline. MIND diet is short for "Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay," which includes foods such as olive oil, berries, nuts, and dark, leafy greens. Don't Stress : Stress appears to be associated with the onset of Alzheimer's disease. Chronic stress can damage brain areas, which can eventually lead to depression and dementia. Few stress management techniques like meditation, yoga and breathing techniques can help you relax and reduce stress.

Stress appears to be associated with the onset of Alzheimer's disease. Chronic stress can damage brain areas, which can eventually lead to depression and dementia. Few stress management techniques like meditation, yoga and breathing techniques can help you relax and reduce stress. Stay Connected : Lonely people are at a higher risk of developing dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease. Stay engaged with friends and families that are important to you.

Lonely people are at a higher risk of developing dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease. Stay engaged with friends and families that are important to you. Stay Mentally Active: Individuals who are mentally active are less likely to encounter stress, low mood, and depression. Hence brain training exercises like puzzles, crosswords, etc., can improve your brain function and ward off cognitive decline. So, let's join together and reach out to those affected by Alzheimer's wherever they are and let us support them to live a fulfilling and independent life.



References : World Alzheimer's Day - (https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/world-alzheimers-day) World Alzheimer's Day 2018 - (https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/HealthAwareness/healthDay/2018/Pages/HealthDay-2018-09-21.aspx) Alzheimer Day - World Alzheimer's Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/World-Alzheimers-Day_pg)



World Alzheimer's Day was originally a part of World Alzheimer's Month, but it was separately launched in September 21st, 1994 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Alzheimer Disease International (ADI) association.

