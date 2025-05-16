Why Women Store Fat Smarter: New Study Explains the Biological Advantage

Women’s physiology helps them store and utilize fat (lipolysis) more efficiently than men, which might inform future obesity therapies.

What Is Lipolysis?

Women have a significant metabolic advantage over men: once fat breakdown (lipolysis) begins, it proceeds more efficiently in women than in men, according to recent research published in the Journal of the European Association for the Study of Obesity ().Future diabetes prevention tactics may be better tailored using this knowledge, particularly for males who are more metabolically susceptible.Lipolysis is a biological process that breaks down fat deposited in adipocytes (fat cells) into glycerol and free fatty acids. The body uses these substances as fuel when they are released into the bloodstream, particularly during periods of fasting or physical activity.Lipolysis is essential for energy metabolism and weight control. Hormones, genetics, and gender are some of the variables that can affect its effectiveness. According to studies, women can burn fat more efficiently, especially when engaging in endurance exercises or calorie restriction, because they frequently have more active lipolysis in specific fat deposits.According to Professor Peter Arner of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, "the breakdown of lipids through lipolysis is essential for energy balance and it is believed that doing it effectively may prevent type 2 diabetes and other metabolic complications of overweight and obesity.""Indeed, lipolysis is more effective in women than in men, which could be one reason why women are less likely to develop metabolic complications than men, despite having more body fat."Catecholamines are hormones that are essential for initiating lipolysis and controlling its different stages.Drugs and other treatments that reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes in overweight and obese men may be made possible by a greater knowledge of how this happens.Lipolysis in abdominal subcutaneous fat cells from adult women (n = 774) and men (n = 298) was measured by Professor Arner and Dr. Daniel P. Andersson of the Karolinska University Hospital Huddinge in Stockholm in order to learn more.The researchers tested several catecholamines—hormones that influence different stages of lipolysis—by applying them to fat cells either individually or in varying concentrations.The degree of lipolysis was determined by measuring the amount of glycerol released.Women's fat cells required higher doses of catecholamines to initiate lipolysis, suggesting lower sensitivity compared to men's fat cells.But when lipolysis was triggered, it happened more quickly in the female cells than in the male cells.According to Professor Arner: "Men may be able to improve their protection against type 2 diabetes and other metabolic conditions by increasing their physical activity because exercise is known to make it easier for catecholamines to activate lipolysis.""Longer-term, our findings could aid in developing drugs that lower the risk of type 2 diabetes in men."The study highlights that fat distribution is intricately linked to biology and hormonal function—beyond superficial measures like appearance or body weight. When we notice the differences in women’s fat storage, we can sweep away old myths and make healthcare better suited to everyone.Source-Medindia