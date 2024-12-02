What Your Finger Length Says About Your Drinking Habits

High prenatal testosterone exposure (longer 4th finger) could make individuals more prone to alcohol consumption. This insight could lead to targeted interventions for at-risk individuals!

Highlights: Prenatal sex steroids influence alcohol consumption behavior in adults

A long ring finger (4D) indicates prenatal testosterone exposure and a long index finger (2D) high estrogen exposure

Men show higher alcohol consumption and a higher mortality rate due to alcohol abuse than women

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Is Alcohol Consumption Pattern Dependent on Prenatal Sex-Steroids? A Digit Ratio (2D:4D) Study Among University Students



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The 2D:4D ratio can be a potential biomarker for alcohol-related behaviors. High alcohol consumption could be linked to a longer 4th digit (ring finger) relative to the 2nd! #hormones#alcoholaddiction #2D4D #medindia’

The 2D:4D ratio can be a potential biomarker for alcohol-related behaviors. High alcohol consumption could be linked to a longer 4th digit (ring finger) relative to the 2nd! #hormones#alcoholaddiction #2D4D #medindia’

What is 2D:4D Ratio?

Prenatal Hormones and Finger Ratios Shape Drinking Behaviors

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Alcohol Consumption Pattern Dependent on Prenatal Sex-Steroids? A Digit Ratio (2D:4D) Study Among University Students - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ajhb.24187)