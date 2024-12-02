About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Benefits of a Bland Diet for Digestive Health and Symptom Relief

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 2 2024 1:47 PM

A bland diet aids in managing digestive issues, promoting recovery after surgery, and providing comfort during gastrointestinal distress.

Benefits of a Bland Diet for Digestive Health and Symptom Relief
Highlights:
  • Relieves bloating, nausea, and stomach cramps
  • Supports recovery after gastrointestinal surgeries
  • Protects against further digestive irritation and inflammation
A bland diet refers to a diet that incorporates foods which are easily broken down in the system, normally they are low in fat and fibers. It is usually advised particularly among persons with some digestive system disorders or persons who are in the process of getting out of a certain illness. Essentially, bland diets are the processes of eliminating food items that cause inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract thereby aiming to control conditions marked by symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea among other warnings (1 Trusted Source
Bland Diet

Go to source).

When is a Bland Diet Useful?

A low fibre diet is often employed in treatment of many conditions of the digestive system or after some surgery. Some of the most common conditions and situations where a bland diet can be beneficial include:
  • Gastroenteritis (Infectious Diarrhea)
  • Bacterial Food Poisoning
  • Traveler’s Diarrhea
  • Morning Sickness (Hyperemesis Gravidarum)
  • Post-Gastric Surgery Recovery
  • Flare-Ups of Gastrointestinal Diseases: For individuals with conditions like Crohn's disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), or ulcerative colitis.

Benefits of a Bland Diet

The bland diet offers several key benefits for symptom management:

Bland Diet - Foods to Avoid, Small Meal Ideas
Bland Diet - Foods to Avoid, Small Meal Ideas
Bland diet is useful for people with gastrointestinal problems. Those who suffer from frequent heartburn or acid reflux can benefit from a bland diet.

Relieves Gastrointestinal Discomfort


The most prominent benefit of using a bland diet is relief of GI upset. Low fibre, low fat foods can be easily metabolized and does not cause a lot of work for the stomach and intestines. It minimizes conditions such as; swelling, flatulence, abdominal pain, and vomiting which are present in various ailments including gastroenteritis, food poisoning, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Supports Recovery Post-Surgery


This is especially important after risking having gone through surgery, especially a GI surgery, because a bland diet will ensure that no complications set in as a result of putting pressure on the newly repaired area. It enables the digestive system to adapt gradually to solids before the patient develops vomiting, nausea or diarrhea that are unlikely to aid in their recovery.

Protects the Digestive System


A blander diet means that there is a decreased likelihood of any further worsening in the condition of the belly as far as inflammation is concerned. Soft foods combined with simple liquids including rice, potatoes, cooked vegetables, and broths are good since they do not force the body to work harder for digestion. This is especially beneficial for those with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, as the inflammation caused by an injury to the intestinal lining can be caused by such foods as well.

BRAT Diet (Bland Diet) - Best for Treating Diarrhea
BRAT Diet (Bland Diet) - Best for Treating Diarrhea
A BRAT diet is usually recommended for a person to recover from nausea, vomiting and an upset stomach. It is a short-term bland diet to soothe the intestinal cells.

Provides Comfort During Acute Episodes


When one is experiencing severe tummy upsets such as when taking diarrhoea or eating foods containing poison, then a bland diet helps. The concentration on uncomplicated foods can enable human beings to regain nutrition as they recuperate from gastrointestinal diseases. There may be advice to divide meals in smaller parts taken more often so the stomach is not overburdened.

Reference:
  1. Bland Diet - (https://www.med.umich.edu/1libr/MBCP/BlandDiet.pdf)

Source-Medindia
